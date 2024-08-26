EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts' horror over trial BOMBSHELL!

Sharon Watts fears it's all over for The Six when a massive incident occurs during Dean Wicks' trial in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts knows she needs to hold her nerve on the day of Dean Wicks' trial.

Called as a witness, every nuance of what she says could tip the trial either in favour of The Six or put them all in jeopardy.

After cooking up a scheme to pin Keanu Taylor's murder on rapist Dean to protect real killer Linda Carter, Sharon and her co-conspirators have been fighting fires, dealing with alcoholic Linda falling off the wagon and Keanu's sister Bernie Taylor playing amateur detective to get to the bottom of his death.

When Bernie accosts Sharon in the Square and accuses her of being Keanu's killer, Sharon insists she's innocent of the crime and just wants to bring his murderer to justice.

Having a wobble about missing out on taking her son Albie for his first day at school, Sharon starts to mither about the trial and an already agitated Linda becomes even more rattled.

Albie's dad Phil does his best to reassure the women and Sharon asks Suki Panesar and Kathy Beale to support Linda before she's due to take the stand.

Suki Panesar and the other women are in court for the trial. (Image credit: BBC)

In the courtroom, a nervous Sharon swears her oath as the Six - Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater and Linda Carter - watch on.

Despite her best poker face, the barrage of questions from Dean's brief gets under Sharon's skin. When her past is brought up, a situation escalates and Sharon and the women realise that it could have huge repercussions...

Completely freaked by the chaos, Linda's so terrified of taking the stand with her lie that she saw Dean carrying a body-shaped bundle into the cafe on Christmas night, that she bolts from the court!

Linda's statement is the key evidence against Dean. Without her, is the case against him about to collapse?

Stacey Slater planted the murder weapon in Dean's flat. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Stacey Slater is so on edge about giving a witness statement at Dean's trial that it's caused trouble between herself and daughter Lily Slater.

The pair have a massive run in and Stacey feels terrible when Mo points out that she's let Lily down.

Stacey promised the teen mum she'd help plan a party for her baby Charli's first birthday but she's been too distracted to help her out.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.