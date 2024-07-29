EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is being blackmailed!

Linda Carter is supported by her son Johnny Carter.

Linda Carter is terrified by anonymous threats in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Linda Carter is stunned after finding a blackmail letter in the pub and she hurriedly tells her son Johnny Carter.

She's in a total panic that someone knows the truth that she fitted Dean Wicks up for Keanu Taylor's murder and the whole house of cards will come tumbling down.

Johnny does his best to calm his mum down and he summons two of the other conspirators in Keanu's death, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts, to tell them about Linda's sinister discovery.

When Linda finds a second letter in the Vic she has a complete meltdown and starts wildly throwing accusations around much to the shock of the punters.

Pulling his mum upstairs, Johnny tells her that she needs to get a grip or else risk the truth getting out.

Meanwhile, the poison pen letter writer is visiting Dean in prison...

Who could it be?

Freddie Slater spends time with Anna Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater knows his nan Mo Harris is feeling down and in a bid to cheer her up, he arranges a bird watching expedition in the Square!

When Anna Knight spots them having fun, she joins in, as she's been stood up by her boyfriend Bobby Beale.

It's more than clear to Mo that there's a real spark between them. Since Freddie and Anna's drunken one-night-stand, Anna has been dating a besotted Bobby and although Freddie is sweet on Anna, he's been keen not to tread on his mate's toes.

When Mo makes a pointed comment, it gets Anna thinking...

Bobby Beale was left in the lurch at the pie shop by Cindy Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale has managed to step up to the plate as acting manager at Beale's Eels, a job that was landed on him by Cindy Beale for her own secret reasons!

Claiming she has a migraine, Cindy tells a suspicious Bobby that she needs to go and rest up at home.

Back at No.45, Cindy's secret lover Junior Knight arrives, ready for another afternoon of passion.

Little do they know that Bobby has followed Cindy home...

Is he about to discover that Cindy is cheating on his dad Ian Beale?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.