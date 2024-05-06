EastEnders spoilers: Junior Knight arrives with a SECRET!

George Knight comes face to face with his son, Junior.

George Knight has an explosive reunion with estranged son Junior in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The landlord has previously mentioned the existence of his firstborn, George Jr - who goes by Junior - but very little is known about him or why he and George haven't spoken in years.

In recent weeks, George has tried to contact Junior and inform him about the death of his grandmother Gloria. Anna Knight also left her brother a voicemail, pleading for his help in stopping George compete in illegal boxing matches.

Having not heard anything, the pair assumed Junior had washed his hands of the family - but then George finds himself face to face with his long lost son!



The estranged father and son have an awkward reunion. (Image credit: BBC)

As George reels at the shock of seeing Junior again, he decides to call off his latest fight.

Junior accompanies his father back to the Square, but feels out of place amongst the punters in The Vic.

Making his excuses, Junior leaves the pub and makes his way to Peggy's where he encounters Bianca Jackson - who's experiencing a few family problems of her own.

After flirting up a storm, the pair decide to take things back to Number 25 and it isn't long before they're secretly making their way to the bedroom...

Whitney Dean orders Bianca out of her and Britney's life! (Image credit: BBC)

Across the Square, Whitney Dean is on the warpath after finding out Bianca Jackson allowed Britney Wainwright to steal from the market.

Unable to get past it, Whitney tells Bianca she's no longer her maid of honour and furiously orders her step mum out of her life.

Lauren Branning soon arrives at the flat and saves the day by sourcing Whitney an outfit for her hen party.

Grateful for her help, Whitney asks Lauren if she'll take Bianca's place and be her maid of honour.

Lauren accepts, but it's clear her guilt over sleeping with Whitney's fiancé Zack Hudson is eating her up inside.

Amy and Denzel's attempt to be intimate doesn't go to plan. (Image credit: BBC)

Over at Number 20, Amy Branning and Denzel Danes' attempt to take their relationship to the next level isn't going to plan.

Denzel finds himself unable to perform because of his steroid use and ends up offending Amy when she tries to ease his embarrassment.

Later on, Nugget Gulati finds Amy sat in McKlunky's and decides to try and cheer her up. But the teen misreads the signals and goes in for a kiss, much to Amy's horror.

Back at home, Penny Branning is desperate to hear all the juicy details about Amy and Denzel's hook-up, but is left worried when it becomes clear her sister is far from okay.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm