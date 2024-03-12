EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater's dangerous secret is OUT!

Stacey Slater is terrified when she realises her secret has been discovered.

Stacey Slater's BIG secret is found out by Martin Fowler in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater feels like she's juggling plates keeping all her secrets under wraps! Not only is the six women's conspiracy of silence around Keanu Taylor's murder under threat, she's struggling with her feelings for secret lover Jack Branning.

Although Stacey called things off with Jack, worried that his mentally unstable wife Denise Fox could blurt out the killer truth, it's clear the pair still have deep feelings for each other.

After an ultimatum from Denise, who has only recently returned from the psychiatric hospital after her psychotic break, Jack confides in Stacey.

Determined to keep the secret intact, Stacey advises an unwitting Jack to do whatever Denise wants, later visiting Denise and encouraging her to make a go of her marriage.

In a bid to bring the Slaters and Fox-Brannings together for the sake of the families' shared grandchild, baby Charli, Denise and Stacey arrange a family BBQ.

In the backyard, Stacey has a moment with Jack, telling him she wishes they could be together but he needs to be there for a fragile Denise.

A sad Jack reluctantly agrees that Stacey is right and they share a tender kiss as a goodbye.

But it seems their secret is about to be blown wide open when Stacey's ex Martin Fowler walks in and catches them!

Dean Wicks's evil scheme is under threat! (Image credit: BBC)

Dean Wicks has been cruelly tampering with daughter Jade Green's antibiotic medication, wanting to keep her ill to stop her going to live in Pakistan with her mum Shabnam Masood and her family.

After cystic fibrosis sufferer Jade's lung transplant, she opted to live with Dean for a while, feeling too under pressure from Shabnam's constant fussing.

When Shabnam asked Jade to go to Pakistan with her to live with Jade's grandma Zainab Masood, mother and daughter put aside their differences and Jade agreed, wanting a fresh start.

After Dean found out Jade's plan, he was horrified, insisting it was too soon after her operation. Jade reassured him she'd be fine but when she came down with a chest infection, he started to scheme.

Knowing her doctor's advice would be to stay in the UK until her infection cleared up, Dean started opening Jade's pill capsules and emptying the contents down the sink.

Jean Slater has been helping Jade arrange a charity event at the Queen Vic and she's been keeping an eye on her. When she pops round to Dean's flat and finds a clearly ill Jade having a terrible coughing fit, she calls the doctor.

A psychotically selfish Dean is horrified by Jean's actions, knowing his evil scheme could soon be discovered.

Jade then sees something very disturbing on Dean's phone...

George Knight has been struggling with recent revelations. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight isn't feeling particularly cheerful on the morning of his birthday. Recent events where George discovered that his adoptive dad Eddie Knight killed his birth father have left him reeling.

Determined to give George a lovely birthday, his fiancee Elaine Knight and daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight make a big fuss of him.

Things take a turn when George's adoptive mum Gloria Knight turns up. After all the revelations, George told a devastated Gloria he wanted nothing more to do with her and she's greeted with a VERY frosty reception.

When Gloria tries to make out that George had a happy childhood, he loses his cool. Although Gloria loved him very much, Eddie was controlling and violent and he also suffered a lot of racist abuse.

Gloria is shaken by George's outburst and Elaine suggests she leave. It's clear George is teetering on the edge as he breaks down in Elaine's arms.

Teenager Avani Nandra-Hart always seems to be up to no good! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Avani Nandra-Hart is up to more tricks when she pressures Will Mitchell into vaping.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.