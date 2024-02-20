EastEnders' Dean stoops to new low as he plots EVIL scheme against daughter Jade
Evil Dean Wicks comes up with a sinister plan to get what he wants in EastEnders.
EastEnders' Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) does the unthinkable in a bid to keep his daughter Jade Green (Elizabeth Green) in Walford next week.
Jade originally returned to the Square in 2023 to pay a visit to her brother Zaair's grave, but left once again when she found out that Dean had raped Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).
Jade came back again in January and has started to settle into the Square after moving in with her dad, Dean. Following her operation to have a lung transplant, cystic fibrosis sufferer Jade was having problems with her overprotective mum Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) and decided to stay with Dean.
Dean and Jade have managed to rekindle their father-and-daughter relationship, but their time together may be coming to an end once again in upcoming scenes.
Jade is consumed with guilt after secretly agreeing to go to Pakistan with her mum Shabnam. Having only just moved in with Dean, she knows he will be devastated.
After talking things through with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), Jade musters up the courage to go to Beale's Eels and tell Dean the news with Jean by her side.
Dean is heartbroken to hear she's leaving and Jade feels awful, but not wanting to let go of his daughter so easily, Dean contacts a solicitor. However, he's disappointed to learn that there's nothing he can legally do to stop Jade moving away.
Dean is no stranger to breaking the law and getting what he wants, so he comes up with an evil plan to make sure Jade stays with him in Walford. What could Dean be up to?
Jade's bonding session with Dean hasn't been smooth sailing though as he's proven to be just like her mum and constantly fussing about her health.
In a bid to get Dean to focus on something else and leave her alone, Jade comes up with a plan and sets him up on a date with pie and mash shop customer Fern, but will her plan work?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
By Tom Bedford