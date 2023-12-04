EastEnders revisits devastating baby death as a familiar face returns

EastEnders is set to revisit a heartbreaking baby death as a familiar face returns to the Square.

In upcoming scenes, Dean Wicks' (Matt Di Angelo) ill daughter Jade Green (Elizabeth Green) returns to the Square and pays a visit to her brother Zaair's grave.

In 2015, Jade's mum Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) discovered she was pregnant by her partner Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and went to the hospital after she revealed that she had not felt her baby move for a few days.

After a scan, Shabnam and Kush were given the tragic news that their baby had died.

Shabnam was given some medication to induce labour and returned to the hospital the next day to give birth to a little boy called Zaair.

Dean Wicks tries to comfort his daughter Jade Green. (Image credit: BBC)

Jade, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, comes back to Walford and goes to the Vic where she is befriended by Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).

When Dean returned to the Square, he said that he had to come back to Walford because his daughter Jade needed a transplant and had to be around for her appointments at the hospital nearby.

Dean arrives and Jade goes to Zaair's grave where she reflects on her brother's death and her own prognosis.

She rejects Dean's attempts to comfort her, but decides to give him another chance after a chat with Gina about absent parents.

The next day, Jade witnesses a heated confrontation between her dad and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) at Beale's Eels.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is also there and tells Jade that her dad is a sexual predator after he raped Linda in 2014.

Jade is disgusted and leaves Walford. Is this the last we've seen of Jade?

Jade sees an argument between Dean and Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Jade was adopted shortly after she was born, but she was later reunited with Shabnam in 2016 and she has since built up a relationship with her dad, Dean.

However, after he was arrested for the attempted rape of Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons), Shabnam was granted custody.

After the breakdown of her marriage to Kush, Shabnam left Walford for a new life with Jade in February 2016.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.