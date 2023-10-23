Who is Dean Wicks in EastEnders? And what did he do to Linda?

Who is Dean Wicks and what did he do to Linda in EastEnders?

EastEnders villain Dean aka Deano Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is reportedly making a dramatic return to Walford after seven years.

Fans were speculating his return after soap boss Chris Clenshaw teased a huge Halloween shock for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

On top of this, viewers spotted a picture on social media that appeared to show Dean sat at the bar of the Vic, supposedly confirming his return to the Square.

Now, The Sun has stated that Matt has reprised his role as Dean and is already filming.

A source told The Sun: “Dean is the ultimate villain so to bring him back was a genius move especially with everything that’s coming up this autumn. There’s also the small matter of the big murder at Christmas, could it be Dean’s body under the tree?

“We know that Linda is one of the women involved, and this just throws another name in the mix. It’s a very exciting time.”

So who is Dean Wicks and what did he do to Linda in EastEnders? If you need to refresh your mind on who the twisted villain is ahead of his return, you can find out below...

Who is Dean Wicks?

Dean/Deano is Shirley Carter's (Linda Henry) son, who arrived in the Square in 2006. He was a troublemaker who caused chaos in Walford, until he was sentenced to six months in prison for framing Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) for the assault of Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

Following his release, Dean was traumatised by his stint in prison and violently attacked Shirley who wanted to repair their relationship. After rejecting his mother, Dean left Walford and moved to Australia.

When he returned in 2014, Dean turned into a much more sinister character and terrorised the women of Walford, particularly Linda and Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

What did he do to Linda in EastEnders?

During his reign of terror, Dean raped Linda at the Vic and attempted to sexually assault Roxy.

Linda told her husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) about the horrifying ordeal on Christmas Day 2014, which led to one of the most dramatic showdowns in soap history as Mick furiously attacked Dean.

At the same time, Shirley made the shocking revelation that Mick and Dean were brothers and that she was Mick's mother, not sister, which Mick had grown up believing.

Dean was last seen in 2016 after being arrested by the police for the attempted rape of Roxy. Prior to this, he tried to kill Shirley at Mick and Linda's wedding.

However, he managed to evade justice and his dad Buster Briggs (Karl Howman) paid him off, warning him to never return to Walford again.

Earlier this year, Linda was left traumatised when Shirley's daughter Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley) posted a photo of her mother-in-law that had her rapist Dean in the background.

Linda was reeling at the discovery, especially since Shirley disowned him for everything he had done.

