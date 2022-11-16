How old is Patrick in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

How old is Patrick in EastEnders?

EastEnders' beloved long-term resident Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) has called Walford his home for 21 years since stepping onto the Square in 2001.

Throughout his mammoth years on EastEnders, he has been involved in some major storylines, including having an affair with soap icon Pat Butcher (Pam St Clements) and reuniting with his long-lost son Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula).

Being one of the older characters in the soap, he's often seen giving out words of wisdom to others — usually with a glass of rum in his hand.

Patrick is 82 years old in EastEnders, however actor Rudolph is 83 years old in real life.

Talking to Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) at the Pride of Britain Awards, Rudolph ruled out retiring from the soap, saying: "Retiring? What’s that?! No, I enjoy it, I enjoy being there, I enjoy working."

Are Denise and Patrick related?

No, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Patrick aren't related. However, the pair are extremely close to the point that Patrick sees Denise as the daughter he never had and is a father figure towards her.

At one point Denise thought she could be blood related to Patrick after she discovered that a member of Patrick's band was her father, but didn't know which one. Patrick took a DNA test and it was revealed that he was not Denise's biological father, but he lied and said he was after they grew close.

Denise found out the truth and was devastated by the revelation, but have remained a tight-knit family ever since, with Patrick even acting as a grandfather to Denise's daughters Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and Libby Fox (Belinda Owusu).

Denise Fox and Patrick Trueman are as close as ever. (Image credit: BBC)

What happened to Patrick in EastEnders?

In EastEnders, Patrick suffered a series of mini strokes, but recovered quickly and didn't go to see a doctor.

However, he suffered a major stroke in 2014, which left him unable to speak. Luckily, he has managed to recover from his stroke.

Where is Patrick from?

Patrick is from Trinidad.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.