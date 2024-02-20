EastEnders spoilers: Kat Mitchell uncovers a SHOCK secret about Phil!

Kat Mitchell fears Phil Mitchell is up to something.

Kat Mitchell is fuming when she suspects Phil Mitchell is trying to play her in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Mitchell accepts that her split from husband Phil Mitchell is about to become official when he tells her that his solicitor has started their divorce proceedings.

The couple only had their nuptials last September but after Kat discovered that Phil had betrayed her by cheating on her with Lola Pearce's mum Emma Harding, their marriage was left in tatters.

Despite Phil's heartfelt apologies and insistence it would never happen again, Kat was to hurt to contemplate staying. She moved out of the house and straight into the arms of a scheming Nish Panesar!

Nish Panesar suggests Kat Mitchell consider the services of a dodgy divorce lawyer! (Image credit: BBC)

When Kat overhears that Phil is buying back the Arches from son Ben Mitchell, she is fuming.

The Arches isn't listed on the solicitor's letter and she thinks he's trying to get one over on her and cheat her out of her rightful share in the divorce.

Nish Panesar has been on the lookout to use Kat to his advantage and he smells money...

Keen to get his mitts on some of the Mitchell fortune, he introduces Kat to a dodgy divorce lawyer, Roger Peel.

Will she take the bait?

Dean Wicks gets flirty with pie shop customer Fern! (Image credit: BBC)

Jade Green has gradually started to settle into the Square after moving in with her dad Dean Wicks.

Following her operation to have a lung transplant, cystic fibrosis sufferer Jade clashed with her overprotective mum Shabnam Masood.

Needing some space, the teen asked if she could stay with her dad Dean and he was more than happy to have her.

It soon became apparent, however, that Dean was fussing about her health almost as much as her mum! Keen to get Dean to focus on something else other than her and leave her alone Jade comes up with a plan.

When she sees that Dean has made a flirty connection with pie and mash shop customer Fern, Jade decides to matchmake them!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm due to FA Cup football on Tuesday and Wednesday.