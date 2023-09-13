EastEnders fans predict SINISTER blackmail twist as Emma SLEEPS with Phil

EastEnders fans believe that Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) has a sinister plan in store for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after the pair slept together during last night's episode (Tuesday, September 12).

Recently, Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) long-lost mother Emma returned to the Square.

The absent grandma hasn't been welcome in Walford ever since Emma abandoned her terminally ill daughter Lola for a second time, after learning that she only had six months to live.

Unable to cope with losing Lola, she decided that she wasn't strong enough to stick around and told her that she was moving to the US for her job.

Emma has since turned up to Walford with some shocking news — she had been secretly texting her granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), who was struggling with the death of her mum.

Emma met up with Callum Highway to convince him that she deserved to be in her granddaughter's life. (Image credit: BBC)

Lexi's dad Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was furious to see Emma back in the Square and demanded that she stay out of their lives for good, not wanting Lexi to get hurt again.

Despite Emma's pleas that Lexi needed her, a fuming Ben banned her from seeing her granddaughter.

Although Ben and Lexi's adoptive dad Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) were in agreeance that Emma shouldn't be allowed anywhere near Lexi, Ben's husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) had other ideas and suggested that Lexi clearly needs her support.

At the café, a torn Callum was supported by Ben's mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), who encouraged him to put Lexi's happiness first.

Later on, Callum met up with Emma in the Vic, where she revealed that she wanted to make things right and have a relationship with her granddaughter.

Emma had a bunk-up with engaged man Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma showed Lexi's texts to Callum and it soon became apparent how much Lexi had been suffering in silence. In the texts, Lexi shared that she was being bullied at school and wished for Emma to come back and support her.

Their conversation was soon interrupted by an enraged Ben, who refused to hear Emma out and forbid her from seeing Lexi.

A devastated Emma later turned up at Peggy's and found herself alone with an equally down-trodden Phil, who just had an argument with his fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

As the drinks flowed, Phil told Emma that she didn't deserve to be in Lexi's life. A drunken Emma opened up to Phil, telling him that they're both similar in the way they destroy things.

Unable to resist each other, it wasn't long before the pair found themselves having a passionate moment in the office at Peggy's.

After the cheating scandal, fans think that Emma has a shocking ulterior motive to sleeping with Lexi's grandad and that she will use their night of passion as blackmail to get closer to Lexi...

Emma is going to steal Lexi off her family & is going to blackmail dirty phil to get her own way #EastEndersSeptember 12, 2023 See more

And now Emma’s gonna use that cheeky bunk-up against him when it comes to Lexi. Jeez Phil, I know you find it hard to resist another notch on your bedpost but PLEASE think it through first! 🤦🏾‍♂️ #EastEndersSeptember 12, 2023 See more

Emma is probably using Phil, so that he can help her see Lexi #EastendersSeptember 12, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.