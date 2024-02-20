EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar left for DEAD by Nish!

Suki Panesar is in danger from a raging Nish Panesar in a special Friday double episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar has been rebuilding her life with new partner Eve Unwin after finally fleeing her controlling and manipulative husband Nish Panesar.

When Nish tried to stop Suki leaving him at Christmas, he ended up left for dead on the floor of the Queen Vic after Denise Fox smashed him over the head with a champagne bottle.

Events that night escalated into an even greater horror when Keanu Taylor tried to attack wife Sharon Watts and Linda Carter stabbed him to protect her friend.

With six of Walford's women now hiding the deadly secret that Keanu is buried under the floor of the cafe, they've been desperately hoping Nish won't regain his memory about what happened that night and shred their story that Keanu attacked Nish then fled the Square.

Nish Panesar will stop at nothing to get revenge on Suki Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

The women meet up in The Albert, along with Linda Carter's son Johnny Carter, to discuss the latest developments.

In one way or another all the conspirators are falling apart. Sharon has fled to Australia to be with best friend Michelle Fowler, Denise Fox has had a psychotic break, alcoholic Linda Carter has turned to the bottle, Kathy Cotton has had to grass up her suspicious ex Rocky Cotton for arson to send him to prison, Stacey Slater's started a dangerous affair with Denise's husband Jack Branning and Suki Panesar is only just hanging on by a thread, trying not to let Nish ruin everything for them!

The conversation at The Albert soon starts to get heated and Stacey and Suki end up in a row. Suki is hurt when Stacey tells her she wants her out of her house and she tells a devastated Eve that she's been left with no option... She has to leave the Square.

When her son Vinny Panesar finds out what she's planning, he begs her to just talk to Nish to try and broker a truce. Over at No.45, however, Nish sneers at Suki's plea and in a rage he attacks her.

With her life on the line, Suki seems saved when the Panesars return home and witness the horrifying spectacle.

But have they got there in time?

Jade Green has a shock revelation for dad Dean Wicks. (Image credit: BBC)

Jade Green feels wracked with guilt after secretly agreeing to go to Pakistan with her mum Shabnam Masood. She's only just moved in with dad Dean Wicks and she knows it will break his heart.

After talking things through with Jean Slater, she gathers up her courage and with Jean by her side she goes to Beale's Eels to break the news to her father.

Dean is absolutely gutted to hear she's leaving and Jade feels terrible. Not wanting to let his daughter go without a fight, Dean contacts a solicitor but he's deflated to learn that there's nothing he can legally do to stop Jade moving away.

Dean is not one to let the law stop him from getting what he wants, however and he comes up with a dark plan to make sure that Jade stays...

Denzel Danes feels guilty over the way he's treated Amy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Denzel Danes tries to make things up to Amy Mitchell after standing her up on their date to concentrate on a gym session.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.