EastEnders spoilers: A manic Denise Fox takes Amy on a TERROR RIDE!

Denise Fox puts Amy Mitchell in mortal danger in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is on a mission as her mental health continues to deteriorate and she arrives at the prison wanting a second visit with her killer ex Lucas Johnson.

Ever since Linda Carter stabbed Keanu Taylor and Denise and the other Walford women buried his body under the cafe floor, the guilt and horror has eaten away at Denise.

Figuring Lucas is the only person who has dealt with a similar anguish, she visited the man she hates the most in the world to probe him over how he deals with being a killer.

It's clear that Denise is losing her grip and a shocked Lucas is worried by her behaviour.

When Denise returns to the Square, she is even more agitated and she terrifies stepkids Amy Mitchell and Ricky Branning. Things threaten to get out of control as Denise grabs the car keys, rambling about getting as far away from them as possible to keep them safe.

Terrified for Denise, Amy tries to talk Denise round but when she won't see sense, Amy insists on getting in the car with her.

A helpless Ricky looks on as Denise drive off with Amy and he desperately tries to get hold of dad Jack Branning.

Stacey Slater has some bad news for Jack Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater confesses to Suki Panesar that she's been carrying on with Jack Branning behind Denise's back.

Horrified by Stacey's revelation, Suki makes it clear that the more involved she gets with Jack, the more she puts their killer secret in danger of being blown wide open.

When Suki insists that she break things off with Jack, Stacey reluctantly agrees. She visits Jack to tell him that their affair must stop but they're interrupted by a shocking phone call...

It's Lucas, who reveals that Denise has been to see him in prison and seems to be having a dangerous psychotic episode.

Meanwhile, a manic Denise speeds erratically along a woodland road, leaving passenger Amy terrified.

Denise slams on the brakes, jumps out of the car and races off into the night, as a horrified Amy calls after her...

Dean Wicks is horrified when Jade Green disobeys him to go out with her friends. (Image credit: BBC)

Jade Green is happy that she's made friends with Nugget Gulati and Avani Nandra-Hart after kindly Jean Slater gave them a gentle nudge to spend time with her.

Although she tries to make out she's tough, Jade is a softie at heart and she was touched by Jean's concern.

Things have been tough for her since her lung transplant and after clashing with her worried mum Shabnam Masood, she insisted on moving in with her dad Dean Wicks.

Dean is over the moon to have his daughter with him but he's worried about her health. When Jade asks him if she can hang out with her new mates in the Square, he insists it's too cold and tells her she needs to put her health first.

Later, Dean is horrified when he finds her in McKlunky's with Nugget and Avani. Fuming that she's disobeyed him, he makes it clear how upset he is. Poor Jade is mortified and Avani can't resist teasing her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.