EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater begs Jack to do the UNTHINKABLE!

Stacey Slater is terrified she'll be sent to prison after her shock confession to Jack Branning in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater is in bits after drunkenly admitting to copper Jack Branning that she planted evidence on would-be rapist Theo Hawthorne.

She can't believe she let the truth slip out after guarding the secret so carefully!

When stalker Theo got out of a stalking protection order by gaslighting the court into thinking he was in a relationship with Stacey, she told him she wanted nothing to do with him - EVER!

A deluded and dangerous Theo was so incensed by Stacey's words that he vowed never to let her go, and he broke into her house and tried to rape her.

Theo Hawthorne was terrorising Stacey Slater for months before the shocking rape attempt. (Image credit: BBC)

When Freddie Slater walked in on the attack, already devastated about finding out his own father was a rapist, he saw red.

A massive fight ensued and a raging Freddie ended up grabbing an iron and smashing Theo over the head, nearly killing him.

Desperate for Freddie not to go to prison for attempted murder, Stacey and best friend Eve Unwin cooked up a scheme to plant a wrench on an unconscious and bloodied Theo, then claim that Theo attacked Freddie first.

Stacey Slater is terrified that her secret will get out! (Image credit: BBC)

Jack is horrified by Stacey's confession and told her that because of his position, he'll have to tell his bosses the truth about Theo's attack.

Explaining why they did what they did, she begs him to keep quiet for her sake.

In recent months, Jack has softened towards Stacey and they have a real connection. Moved by her words, he reluctantly agrees to keep her bombshell secret.

After a heart-to-heart about the past, Stacey is touched by Jack's support.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.