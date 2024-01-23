EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox plots a killer CONFESSION!

Denise Fox is alarmed when she's surprised on her birthday.

Denise Fox crumbles and vows to confess in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm on BBC1. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is falling apart over Keanu Taylor's horror death at Christmas. Out of all the six women colluding to keep their killer secret, Denise seems to be struggling the most.

Not only is Denise feeling the strain as she was the one who smashed Nish Panesar over the head with a champagne bottle and nearly killed him, her distinctive 'D' necklace has ended up in Keanu's concrete grave beneath the cafe floor.

Although her family have noticed that she's not herself, Denise's jumpy mood has been put down to her marriage problems with husband Jack Branning.

It's Denise's birthday but the family's excited 'surprise!' celebrations totally wrong foot her as she had completely forgotten. They're left open mouthed as an overwhelmed Denise runs out.

A concerned Jack follows and asks his wife what's wrong. Keeping the murder secret is killing her but she can't open up and Jack is left frustrated.

When Denise's frightened young son Raymond tells her he wants her to be his mummy again, Denise's heart breaks.

She decides it's time to tell Jack everything...

Stacey Slater wants Suki Panesar to get rid of her hubby as soon as possible. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is anxious to get the cafe out of Nish Panesar's hands, worried that Keanu's body will be found. She presses Suki Panesar to get the divorce done and dusted, as Nish has agreed to let her hold onto it.

Steeling herself to face her controlling husband, Suki keeps her cool when he makes barbs about what happened on Christmas night.

Determined to steer him away from the truth as she knows he's digging, Suki twists things around on him. Nish is not about to be put off the scent, however...

When Kat Slater lets slip something about Stacey's past, he's left intrigued.

Stacey is terrified when Nish breaks in and demands to know what she's hiding. It brings back frightening memories for her of the night that stalker Theo Hawthorne broke in and tried to rape her.

Copper Jack Branning comes to the rescue after hearing the commotion and chucks Nish out of the house.

A grateful Stacey impulsively kisses him and he kisses her back before making a swift exit.

Are they heading towards an affair?

Alfie Moon feels all alone as he goes for radiotherapy. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is doing his best to cope with his cancer treatment on his own, feeling awkward about sharing his medical situation with his friends.

Phil Mitchell originally encouraged Alfie to go and get checked out and since then, Alfie has confided in Linda Carter, who has been there for him when he needs it.

When Alfie meets fellow radiotherapy patient Shahir, his own lonely situation is brought home to him as Shahir's family gather round to support him.

Back in the Square, Alfie goes for a drink with Linda, Ian Beale and Billy Mitchell. Everything's going well but Alfie's left mortified when he has an accident trying to get to the loo.

Will he finally reach out to his friends?

Denzel Danes struggles with bully Logan. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Denzel Danes feels humiliated when he fails to protect Yolande Trueman from some bullies. Meanwhile, Jean Slater bonds with Dean Wicks' daughter Jade Green.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.