EastEnders spoilers: Denise causes BIG trouble for The Six

Denise is struggling with the events of Christmas Day in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings). Will she cause problems for The Six?

Denise and Jack at couple's counselling. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise wants to show she's willing to work at her marriage, so she arranges a last-minute couple's counselling session with Jack.

But she's still crippled with thoughts and worries about everything that happened at Christmas. Jack's rattled when he realises Denise isn't listening to their therapist - or him!

Denise arranges a last-minute couple's counselling session (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kathy calls a crisis meeting in the barrel store at The Vic to talk about Denise - and the women are even more worried when Suki reveals Denise has visited Nish.

Is she going to cause trouble for them all?

Later, after another heated discussion with Denise, Jack heads outside to get some fresh air.

He bumps into Stacey who gently digs for information about how her partner-in-crime is holding up.

The pair share a charged moment and it's clear there are still feelings between them.

Kat's worried about what Phil and Ben are up to (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Elaine is getting the pub ready for Kat and Phil's joint karaoke birthday party - with some help from Sam.

But fun is far from Phil's mind as he continues to resist Sam's attempts to blackmail him into giving her the money from Aunt Sal.

Later, Kat's worried when she sees Phil and Ben deep in conversation across the Square.

She heads off to confront Ben about what's going on, but he covers for his dad.

Phil's keeping secrets (Image credit: BBC)

At the pub, Phil caves into Sam's demands before he and Kat have a heart-to-heart chat about everything that's been going on.

Their nice moment though is ruined when Sam gets on the mic and reveals that Phil slept with Emma!

Oops!

Elsewhere, Cindy is rattled to hear that Bobby and Anna are planning a date. So she's pleased when she finds out things haven't gone to plan.

Ian, though, swoops in to help the pair out at the last minute, but it's obvious Cindy's not happy about it.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.