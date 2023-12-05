EastEnders spoilers: Rocky Cotton's dark secret ROCKS a horrified Kathy!

Rocky Cotton fears the truth will come out!

Rocky Cotton's days are numbered in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rocky Cotton is desperate to keep his catalogue of horrifying disasters from wife Kathy Cotton.

Not only did his attempted insurance scam at the cafe nearly kill Kathy's grandsons Bobby and Peter Beale, Kathy came away with nothing when the insurance wouldn't pay up.

With Kathy suspected of arson, Rocky had to bend the truth and lie that he'd tried to fix the faulty electrics himself, rendering the insurance policy void.

As well as Rocky's best mate Harvey Monroe knowing the truth that he deliberately started the fire, Nish Panesar also found out...

Using the knowledge to blackmail Rocky, he insisted he convince Kathy to sell him the cafe for song, eyeing up the valuable land to make a big profit.

Rocky Cotton is threatened by Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

As Nish continues to pressure Rocky to come up with the goods, it leaves him sweating when Kathy is yet to be talked round.

Still exasperated by his friend, Harvey encourages Rocky to just TELL THE TRUTH! He almost comes close to it but at the last minute, Kathy signs the cafe over to Nish.

Rocky's not out of hot water yet, however...

Nish implies to Kathy that Rocky committed arson, leaving her alarmed. Knowing that the one person who will know the truth is Harvey, Kathy confronts him.

Not able to cover for Rocky's lies any longer, Harvey pretty much tells her that her suspicions are right...

Is it the end of the road for Rocky?

Dean Wicks comforts his daughter Jade Green (Image credit: BBC)

Dean Wicks's daughter Jade Green, arrives in Albert Square. The 15-year-old, who suffers from cystic fibrosis just like her uncle Jimbo Wicks, has recently been very ill and Dean moved back to Walford to be close to her.

Now living with her mum Shabnam Masood, Jade was fostered when she was a young child, as Shabnam gave her up as a baby. Shabnam's one-night-stand with Dean that resulted in the pregnancy left her struggling and she wasn't able to cope.

Mother and daughter were eventually reunited and Jade has been living with her mum ever since.

Heading to the Queen Vic, Jade is befriended by barmaid Gina Knight and is soon met by her dad. He takes her to the grave of her half-brother, Zair, who was tragically born as a still birth.

After their sad visit, Jade is feeling bad about her own illness and she rejects Dean's attempts to comfort her.

When Gina has a few wise words to say about absent parents, having missed out on having a mum for many years, Jade is given food for thought.

Will she give her dad a second chance?

Keanu Taylor has some beef with Dean Wicks! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Keanu Taylor squares up to Dean Wicks when he starts making nasty comments about his family.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.