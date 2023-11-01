EastEnders fans predict Shabnam Masood's return after MAJOR clue drops

EastEnders fans believe Shabnam Masood could make a comeback to the Square.

EastEnders fans are calling for Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) to return after Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) shared a worrying update about their daughter Jade Green (Amaya Edward) during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 31).

Evil Dean made a horrifying return to the Square on Monday and snuck into the Vic to confront a terrified Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

A showdown ensued between Linda and her rapist as she demanded to know why he was back in Walford after seven years.

He then broke the news that his daughter Jade, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, is very ill in hospital and he needs to be around for her medical appointments.

Given the twisted villain's lying past, Linda didn't believe Dean's claims and he insisted that she call St Bart's Hospital to prove he was telling the truth.

Jade is the daughter of Shabnam Masood and Dean after the pair had a one-night stand in 2008.

Shabnam left Walford while she was pregnant and gave birth off-screen to a daughter called Roya, who she later abandoned due to her unstable mental health.

After being fostered, Roya was renamed Jade Green and Dean didn't know she existed.

When her grandmother Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) found out about Jade from Shabnam's dad Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra), she tracked down Jade and got custody.

Jade then lived with her legal guardians Shirley and Buster Briggs (Karl Howman) in Walford, until Shabnam decided she wanted to be a part of Jade's life.

Shabnam and her husband Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) fought for custody of Jade. However, she later backtracked on her decision as she was not over the death of her son Zaair Kazemi and it wouldn't have been best for Jade.

Jade stayed with Shirley and Buster and had a relationship with her father Dean, but after he was arrested for the attempted rape of Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons), Shabnam was granted custody.

After the breakdown of her marriage to Kush, Shabnam left Walford for a new life with Jade in February 2016.

With Jade being the reason Dean is back, fans now believe that this could pave the way for Shabnam to return to the Square...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.