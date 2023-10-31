EastEnders spoilers: Bobby Beale DIES in the cafe fire?

Bobby Beale is confronted by a blaze in the cafe.

Bobby Beale faces a deadly situation following Rocky Cotton's dangerous actions in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Bobby Beale has always been close to grandma Kathy Cotton but his attempt to do the right thing by her are about to leave him in a life-threatening situation.

Rocky Cotton has got himself into deep debt following his pay out to his blackmailing ex Jo Cotton.

Instead of coming clean to wife Kathy, he's fallen further into the gambling trap until he has nothing left, and no cash to pay up on a loan.

After witnessing the dodgy electrics at Kathy's business, the cafe, he came up with an explosive plan to start a fire.

Hoping that the blaze will be put down to faulty electrics by the insurance company, he's banking on Kathy being able to make a substantial claim.

Bobby tries to stop the blaze with a fire extinguisher! (Image credit: BBC)

After slipping into the cafe and tampering with the electrics, Rocky starts a small fire and he quickly makes his way to Walford East where his oblivious wife is waiting for him.

On the way to the romantic date, he's stopped by best friend Harvey Monroe, who has been concerned about Rocky ever since he admitted he was thinking about doing an insurance scam.

When Harvey questions Rocky about where he's been, Rocky covers, but Harvey is suspicious.

As Rocky sits down to the meal with Kathy, Bobby passes by the cafe and is horrified to see it ablaze!

Without thinking, a panicking Bobby opens the door and grabs the fire extinguisher in a bid to put it out. But by now the flames are roaring and it explodes, trapping an unconscious Bobby inside.

Will Bobby survive the blaze?

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler are at odds over their IVF plans. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell is feeling at rock bottom after his row with girlfriend Sonia Fowler over his handling of their IVF appointment.

Reiss and Sonia are due to start the IVF treatment that they've been waiting so long to go ahead with. There was trouble, however, when Reiss's anxiety got the better of him and he ended up frustrating Sonia with his overbearing attitude.

Pushed to the limit, Sonia told Reiss that she wasn't sure they were going to be able to handle going through IVF, leaving Reiss devastated.

In the Queen Vic, Reiss drowns his sorrows and ends up having a heart-to-heart about IVF and fertility with some of the regulars.

Is it really the end of Reiss and Sonia's baby dreams?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.