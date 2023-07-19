EastEnders fans confused by HUGE blunder as Jo blackmails Rocky and Kathy

EastEnders fans were baffled by an obvious plot hole as Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) blackmailed her husband Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) during his wedding to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) in last night's episode (Tuesday, July 18).

No Walford wedding can go without a hitch and Kathy's nuptials were certainly an explosive affair as an unwelcome guest gate-crashed the celebration in the form of Rocky's ex-wife Jo.

Rocky was furious when Jo unexpectedly showed up at the registry office to drop the bombshell that they were still legally married and he could be sent to prison for committing bigamy.

The businessman tried to hold it together during the ceremony as a lurking Jo watched the couple say 'I do' and later on, everyone went to the Vic for the wedding reception.

A panicked Rocky eventually confessed everything to Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), who reassured him that Jo was lying and just trying to cause trouble.

Jo Cotton gate-crashed Rocky Cotton's wedding as she made her explosive return. (Image credit: BBC)

As the celebrations got underway, Kathy and Rocky were fuming when Jo turned up and it wasn't long before a cat fight erupted between the group.

Rocky told Kathy that Jo had turned up to the registry office with a fake story about how they were still married to try and ruin their big day.

Kathy also refused to believe Jo's claims, but the truth soon came out when Jo revealed that she had never signed the divorce papers and that the decree absolute that Rocky gave to the registry office as proof was a fraudulent document she printed off herself.

The couple then tried to play dumb and claimed that Jo was never at the registry office, so Rocky knew nothing about this before the wedding.

Jo revealed that Rocky could face a seven year prison sentence for committing bigamy. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Jo was one step ahead and revealed that she had recorded their earlier conversation.

Their feud then spilled into the bar as Jo rushed off to announce the truth to everyone, which led to a vicious showdown between Kathy and Jo as Kathy tried to stop her.

As the ladies threw slaps at each other, the trio went outside where Jo demanded 50 grand to keep quiet or she would report Rocky to the police.

Instead of getting caught up in the dramatic scenes, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice a mistake in the storyline as they pointed out that if Jo reported Rocky to the police, she would end up getting done for fraud herself. They also questioned why Kathy and Rocky couldn't report Jo to the police for fraud and blackmail...

Obviously in real life if Jo reported Rocky to the police for bigamy, she would end up getting done for fraud herself… 🙄#EastEndersJuly 18, 2023 See more

Rocky might be an idiot but Kathy isn’t. She must Jo isn’t just going to take the £50k and disappear. I know they’re worried about the bigamy but you’d think they would get the jump on Jo by going to the police to report fraud and blackmail! #EastEndersJuly 19, 2023 See more

Providing a false document is fraud and Kathy hit her in self defence 🤷🏼‍♀️ #EastEndersJuly 18, 2023 See more

Jo has demanded the 50k by end of the week. Can’t Rocky/Cathy get marriage annulled, go to solicitor, get registrar to confirm she signed fraudulent document printed off by Jo. Jo gets done for fraud. 🤷‍♀️#EastEndersJuly 18, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.