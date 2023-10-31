EastEnders spoilers: Rocky Cotton makes a DEADLY decision!

Rocky Cotton tries to get Kathy Beale out of the way while he carries out his plan.

Rocky Cotton puts his dangerous plan into action in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rocky Cotton has still got half a mind to torch Kathy's cafe for the insurance, even though his horrified best mate Harvey Monroe insisted he drops the idea.

When wife Kathy Cotton gets another electric shock from a faulty plug at the cafe, his mind works overtime, thinking that with the cafe's dodgy electrics it should be easy to fool the insurance company.

Harvey's words of warning weigh heavy on his mind however, and he tells a relieved Harvey that he's not going to go through with it.

Rocky Cotton is abandoned by a disappointed Harvey Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky can't resist heading to the bookies after his chat with Harvey and is elated when he makes a flurry of wins. It's not long before his delight turns to disappointment when he loses the lot again.

Now in an even more desperate situation, Rocky is grateful when a sympathetic Harvey offers to take out a loan to help his debts, not knowing that he's spent the morning frittering away even more money.

When Harvey finds out that Rocky has been gambling he's fuming and he tells him that his withdrawing his offer.

Knowing he's completely out of options, Rocky returns to his earlier dangerous idea.

To get Kathy out of the way, he arranges to meet her in Walford East for a romantic dinner.

On the way to the restaurant, Rocky furtively dives into the cafe to carry out his deadly plan...

Sonia Fowler has doubts about having a baby with Reiss Colwell. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell head to the hospital to have their first round of IVF.

The couple are nervous as it's a big step for them and all their hopes and dreams are tied up in having a baby together.

After Reiss admitted that he was infertile, Sonia suggested they try for IVF, as Reiss had always wanted a baby.

When they get there, Reiss goes into typical over-thinking mode and he ends up taking control of the whole appointment. Sonia gets more and more frustrated with an overbearing Reiss as she can barely get a word in edgewise.

Back in the Square, it's time for Sonia to have her IVF injection and Reiss insists on 'helping'. He ends up making a complete mess of things and a stressed and upset Sonia finally snaps and tells a horrified Reiss that she's not sure she can go ahead with the treatment...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.