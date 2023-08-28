EastEnders spoilers: Is Reiss Colwell hiding MORE secrets from Sonia?

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler go to their fertility appointment.

Reiss Colwell goes to the fertility clinic with Sonia Fowler but he's behaving strangely in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler have been making plans for their future after agreeing to try for a baby with IVF.

When Sonia thought she was pregnant, she was devastated by an angry Reiss' accusation that she must have cheated on him!

The pregnancy test was negative and Reiss was forced to confess that he was infertile, which is why he thought Sonia had been hooking up with another man.

After admitting that he'd always lied to people he didn't want kids to ward off embarrassing questions, an upset Sonia eventually accepted his apology.

Realising that Sonia was genuinely happy when she thought she might be having his child, Reiss suggested that they try IVF.

The couple were left disappointed when Sonia learned they'd be at the back of a very long waiting list, as she'd already had a child, Bex Fowler, when she was younger.

Their dreams got back on track when Reiss revealed that he had enough money stashed in a savings account to pay for at least three rounds of IVF privately.

But he was keeping a BIG secret from Sonia, not telling her that the money wasn't his to use... It belonged to his comatose wife Debbie Colwell.

The big day arrives and Sonia and Reiss set off to the clinic for their first fertility appointment. Sonia is full of excitement as they talk through the procedure.

But Reiss suddenly seems very shifty and awkward about the conversation...

Will Sonia find out something that will leave her alarmed?

Ian Beale wants to talk business with the Panesars! (Image credit: BBC)

Ian Beale realises that his time away from Albert Square has seen his own business empire dwindling. Not only did his mum Kathy Cotton sell off his restaurant Walford East, she almost offloaded the chippy!

Since Ian left in 2021 after he was nearly bumped off by his then wife Sharon Watts, there's been a new king and queen of Walford. Nish Panesar and his wife Suki Panesar have got their hands on all the prime business in the area.

Wanting to build a new life with Cindy Beale in Walford, Ian has come up with a plan that he thinks will really work. He gets suited and booted for a business lunch with the Panesar to encourage them to invest in his idea.

When things quickly go south, Ian and Cindy are left disappointed, but Cindy's not about to give up just yet. She heads to No.41 to see if she can talk round Nish.

Can she persuade him to invest?

Freddie Slater struggles to deal with his guilt. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale is determined to win over his half-sisters Anna Knight and Gina Knight.

The girls have been completely at odds with Peter and their mum Cindy Beale, after the shock revelations following Cindy's reappearance in the Square.

When they learn that he didn't even know they existed until a couple of weeks ago, they start to thaw towards him.

Peter feels bad for trying to split up Anna from his brother Bobby Beale and he goes all out to try and get them together.

Freddie Slater is forced to sit through Peter's attempts to get some romance going between Bobby and Anna and it is AWKWARD!

Consumed with guilt for secretly sleeping with Anna after comforting her over the family dramas, he's desperate to keep it a secret from his best mate. Freddie knows how much his betrayal will hurt him.

Unable to sit there any longer, he quickly makes his excuses to get away.

Will Bobby find out the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.