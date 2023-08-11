EastEnders viewers fear for long-standing character’s future after a dark twist is revealed!

After finding love with geeky Reiss, it seemed happy times were ahead for EastEnders' Sonia.

However, her recent pregnancy scare has opened up a whole new world of drama for the Walford favourite.

And after a shocking twist in Thursday’s episode, viewers are fearing for Sonia’s future as they predict something terrible is about to happen to the popular character.

Sonia and Reiss are happy – but for how long? (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia thought she was pregnant, but was later upset when Reiss' behaviour left her to think that he didn’t want kids. Meanwhile, Reiss accused her of having an affair, revealing he was infertile and couldn’t have children.

After a heart-to- heart, the pair cleared the air and Sonia broached the subject of them trying IVF to conceive a child.

Sonia's happy - but for how long? (Image credit: BBC)

However, there proved to be practical challenges with IVF, as there are long waiting lists. So, Reiss suggested that they should go private, revealing he had money left to him by his mum which they could use for the treatment.

The news overjoyed Sonia, but viewers soon discovered that Reiss wasn't telling the truth. Later, he logged into a bank account — and we discovered the money actually belonged to his wife Debbie, not his mother.

Debbie has been in a coma for years after a stroke, leaving Reiss to decide to move on in his life – although he visits her regularly – with Sonia accepting the unusual situation.

Reiss is doing some dodgy dealing. (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers were shocked at Reiss lying to Sonia and predicted this was the beginning of a dark new story for her – and they feared for the Walford favourite’s future.

The money's not from mummy! (Image credit: BBC)

Some worried that Reiss' wife being in a coma – and the ease with which he has decided to use her money – proves that he is dodgy and was somehow responsible for what happened to Debbie. And if he could do that to Debbie, what could he do to Sonia?

“I bet he put Debbie his wife into a coma in the first place to claim on insurance,” reckoned one. “Next it will be Sonia. Serial killer Reiss.”

While another thought Reiss was in cahoots with someone from Sonia’s past. "I think we're going to find out he’s been sent by Dotty to fleece Sonia,” they theorised.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Others reckoned Reiss maybe wasn’t really a bad 'un – but there was another big twist coming up which would blow things apart. “I hope Sonia gets pregnant, but the moment she does, Debbie's opening her eyes,” one viewer predicted.

So, as Sonia and Reiss prepare to start their IVF journey, the repercussions of his dodgy dealing are sure to become clear over the coming months.



Sonia may be hoping that from now on all her troubles will be little 'uns – but a new baby could be the least of her concerns if these EastEnders fan theories prove to be true!



EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.