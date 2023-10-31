EastEnders spoilers: Will Sharon Watts EVER get her son back?

Sharon Watts is on pins as she waits to see if her son will be returned unharmed in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts is terrified as she waits for instructions from her son Albie's kidnapper.

Little does she know that the whole kidnap plot has been faked by Albie's dad Keanu Taylor, who just wanted to find a way to keep her and his son in the country!

After Sharon revealed she'd taken a job in Abu Dhabi and was planning to move there with Albie, Keanu and his mum Karen Taylor vowed to do all they could to stop her.

Karen handed Albie to her sister Kandice and her husband Malcolm, asking them to look after him.

The whole plan got out of control when Keanu upped the stakes by posting Sharon a ransom note for £50,000.

Karen was horrified but she realised that she was already in too deep to wash her hands of the twisted plan.

Karen Taylor can't believe what her son Keanu Taylor has got her involved in! (Image credit: BBC)

When Sharon gets a text from Karen posing as the kidnapper from a burner phone, she's hopeful the nightmare will soon be over. She's told to drop off the cash at the park at midday and is warned to come alone.

Desperate not to be found out after Sharon turned to Phil Mitchell to help her with the ransom, Keanu talks Sharon into letting Karen make the drop, claiming that if Phil wades in it could put Albie in danger.

Heading to the park, Karen meets up with Malcolm to collect her grandson and tries to act normal to avoid raising any suspicion.

Will Sharon finally get her son back safe and sound?

Rocky Cotton comes up with a dangerous plan. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is still completely on his uppers and hiding his enormous money troubles from wife Kathy Cotton.

After gambling away what little cash he had left after ex-wife Jo Cotton blackmailed Rocky, things began to spiral.

Rocky ended ended up taking a loan from sinister businessman Nish Panesar, who now wants his loan back, with menaces!

He was almost on the point of telling Kathy the truth about his debts but in typical Rocky style he's come up with a new plan, that involves torching his wife's cafe for the insurance!

Confiding in best mate Harvey Monroe, who knows all about Rocky's money troubles, he tells him that the cafe already has dodgy electrics, so he'll never be found out.

Horrified by Rocky's suggestion, Harvey tells him in no uncertain terms to give up the idea straight away!

He tells Rocky that if he goes through with it, he's going to tell Kathy the truth.

Will Rocky see sense?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.