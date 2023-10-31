EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor baby HORROR!

Keanu Taylor's twisted plot looks set to unravel in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor has got himself in an even bigger pickle than usual after faking son Albie's kidnapping to stop his ex Sharon Watts from taking their son abroad!

If the kidnapping wasn't bad enough, Keanu then anonymously sent Sharon a £50,000 ransom note and hinted that Albie's abductor could be dodgy boxing promoter Dorian.

As the search for Albie continues, with the Albert Square regulars pitching in, the police up their investigation.

Sharon hides the ransom note from the cops, worried that Albie could be in danger if she grasses.

Desperate to get her son back, Sharon turns to Phil and Kat Mitchell, begging them to lend her the cash.

Keanu Taylor is worried when Sharon Watts gets the Mitchells involved. (Image credit: BBC)

Even though Keanu's mum Karen Taylor suggested the plan to take Albie, she's concerned that he's taken things too far by demanding cash.

Worried that they'll both be in huge trouble if the plot is discovered, Karen is angry that she's being forced to go along with it.

Slipping out of the house, she drops a new ransom note to Sharon detailing the time and location for the drop, promising Sharon will get her son back if she complies.

After showing the note to Phil, Sharon is given food for thought when he suggests he do the money drop so he can deal out some rough justice to the low life who has snatched Albie.

Trying not to show his panic, Keanu insists that they stick to what the kidnapper wants.

But there's BIG trouble brewing when a worried Sharon tells a shocked Keanu she wants Phil to go along...

Rocky Cotton is under pressure from Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton has got himself in deep with Nish Panesar after accepting a loan from him. He's been drowning in debt ever since Rocky was forced to stump up blackmail money to pay off his vindictive ex wife Jo Cotton.

With his gambling out of control he borrowed a large some from Nish Panesar. Desperate to pay it back, Rocky tries to stall Nish but the ex-con businessman has other ideas about how to get his investment back...

When Nish tells Rocky he wants him to steal a car from the car lot for him as payment, Rocky nervously agrees. After talking to boss Jay Brown about his near-fatal car accident, however, Rocky feels full of guilt and he realises it's time to stop the lies.

A resolute Rocky heads to the Queen Vic to finally come clean to wife Kathy Cotton about his gambling debts. But after bumping into Sonia Fowler, Rocky has an idea...

What is he up to now?

Cindy Beale and Ian Beale are excited about their new venture. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale and Ian Beale move ahead with the renovation plans for their new pie, mash and eels shop but the Knight family don't find their plans at all app-EEL-ing!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.