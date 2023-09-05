EastEnders legend LEAVES Walford after life-changing offer?

An EastEnders icon could leave the Square to start afresh.

EastEnders legend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) could be leaving the Square as she receives a surprising offer that she may not be able to refuse.

Sharon's love life has been far from a fairytale ever since her ex-lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) returned to Walford in 2022.

The pair's romance was sparked in 2018 after they embarked on a steamy affair when Sharon was still married to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), which resulted in baby Albie.

However, since Sharon and Keanu reunited, their path to happiness hasn't been easy with a number of unpleasant revelations hitting them at every corner of their relationship.

Sharon nearly ended things when she discovered that Keanu had a fling with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) in Portugal.

Sharon Watts has been in an on and off again relationship with Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

But their relationship came to a brutal end when Keanu found out that Sharon had helped Lisa Fowler flee Walford with Keanu's daughter Peggy Mitchell.

In a bid to distract herself from her disastrous love life, Sharon has decided to focus on managing her businesses, including the Boxing Den at the gym.

However, her interest is peaked next week when she hears about a life-changing opportunity from boxing promoter, Dorian.

As the pair talk, her ears prick up when he tells her about the brilliant business opportunities and lifestyle in Abu Dhabi, suggesting that a move there could set her up for life.

Although Sharon is dismissive, she's clearly intrigued by the opportunity and she's even more tempted when she finds out that Phil and his fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) are getting married next week.

Will Sharon start a new life abroad and leave the place she's called home for nearly 40 years?

Will the news of Phil Mitchell's wedding spur Sharon to leave the Square? (Image credit: BBC)

Luckily for fans, it's unlikely that Sharon will leave Walford to start afresh as she's featured in the Christmas flashforward.

EastEnders revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode which saw six Walford women — Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

So it looks as though Sharon may get her happy ending after all — but who is she marrying?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.