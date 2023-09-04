EastEnders spoilers: Is Sharon Watts LEAVING Albert Square?

Sharon Watts considers starting over in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sharon Watts has recently had her life turned upside down yet again by ex-lover Keanu Taylor.

The pair embarked on a steamy affair back in 2018 when Sharon was still married to Phil Mitchell, which resulted in baby Albie.

Phil Mitchell took a hit out on Keanu Taylor and it was thought he was dead, until he turned up alive and well in 2022.

Despite her reservations, Sharon took Keanu back when he promised his undying love. But after various unsavoury revelations, including the fact that he'd had a fling with Sam Mitchell in Portugal, Sharon nearly broke things off.

In the end, Keanu was the one who did the dumping, after finding out that Sharon had helped Lisa Fowler flee Walford with Keanu's daughter Peggy Mitchell.

Keanu Taylor split up with Sharon Watts after she betrayed him over his daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

Single once again, Sharon has been throwing herself into managing her businesses, including the Boxing Den at the gym, but she's intrigued when it seems a big opportunity might be on the way...

Talking to boxing promoter, Dorian, her ears prick up when he tells her about the brilliant business opportunities and lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.

Although Sharon is dismissive, it's clear that Dorian's words have got her thinking and she has even more food for thought when she finds out that Phil and his fiancee Kat Slater are getting married next week.

Will she consider cutting her losses and start a new life abroad?

Stacey Slater struggles with her anxiety. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater has been acting like an overly protective mother hen with teenage daughter Lily Slater.

The 13-year-old Lily has just had baby Charli after shockingly falling pregnant to schoolfriend Ricky Mitchell.

It's understandable that Stacey would feel the need to interfere in looking after Charli, as Lily is so young, but her constant nit-picking at Lily is causing tension in the house.

Stacey's mum Jean Slater realises that there's something more going on, and she's still afraid after her terrifying experience with stalker Theo Hawthorne.

Reminding Stacey that Theo is out of her life and he won't be causing trouble again, Jean insists that Lily and Charli are safe and Lily needs to learn how to be a mum.

Comforted by Jean's words, she agrees to back off. But when she goes outside she finds something horrifying...

Could Theo be terrorising her again?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.