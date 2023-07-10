EastEnders spoilers: Will Lisa Fowler ESCAPE Keanu?

Lisa Fowler fears Keanu Taylor is trying to trap her in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Lisa Fowler is on edge after all her secrets and lies were revealed and she's desperate to leave for abroad.

After her ill-judged visit to the Square, Lisa can't wait to put recent events behind her and return home to granddaughter Peggy Taylor's mum Louise Mitchell in Portugal.

Flights for her and Peggy are booked but it's clear Peggy's dad Keanu Taylor is not going to give his daughter up without a fight!

A desperate Lisa accuses Keanu of trying to keep her and Peggy in the UK.

Keanu Taylor is determined to fight Lisa Fowler for his daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

After the recent revelations, Keanu is insistent that Peggy is better off with him and his fiancee Sharon Watts.

Enlisting lawyer Eve Unwin's help, he tries to get a last-minute court order in place to stop Lisa taking Peggy and leaving the country.

Determined not to let Keanu trap her and her granddaughter in Walford, Lisa does what it takes to make the flight to Portugal that evening.

Will her plan work?

Stacey Slater makes a confession to Martin Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater has been hopeful that romance could blossom again with her ex Martin Fowler. Despite a messy break up, they've been good friends of late and Martin has always been a good dad to the kids.

Martin doesn't realise is that Stacey is keeping secrets from him and still doing cam work for a private client.

When she braces herself to tell him the truth, Martin is concerned, worrying that she could be putting herself in danger.

Now she's come to rely on the money, Stacey is reluctant to give it up and she's angered by Martin's disapproval.

Getting defensive, Stacey insists that she's her own person and she'll do what she wants, leading to a row.

Are things over between them before they can even begin?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.