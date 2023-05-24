EastEnders legend Lisa Fowler returns in SHOCK baby twist

EastEnders is set to be rocked by more drama as the iconic Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) returns — and she's not alone.

Lisa was last seen in the Square four years ago after some shocking bombshells were revealed in the Mitchell family and she fled to Portugal with her daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) and granddaughter Peggy Taylor, who is the daughter of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

But in an explosive twist, troubled Lisa returns with granddaughter Peggy in tow, leaving Keanu and his fiancé Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) stunned.

With Keanu preparing to tie the knot with Sharon and settle down with their son Albie, their situation will be thrown into chaos by the short return of Lisa and Peggy.

Lisa will also be in for a surprise as she discovers that Keanu is still alive after believing he had been killed when actually, hired hitman Martin Fowler (James Bye) faked Keanu's death and helped him escape.

Lisa is Phil Mitchell's ex. (Image credit: BBC)

Lisa's comeback is also bound to unearth some dark family history as Louise discovered that boyfriend Keanu had an affair with her step mum Sharon and had got both of them pregnant.

We'll have to wait and see on why Lisa is bringing Peggy back to Walford and where Louise is now, although big trouble has been promised for her return.

Lucy said of reprising her role: "I can't wait to make my return as Lisa Fowler again after leaving for Spain with Louise and granddaughter Peggy, back in 2019. No doubt, in true Lisa fashion, she will bring with her plenty of drama for many of the characters on the Square, which is why playing her is such a delight."

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: "I’m delighted to welcome Lucy back to the iconic role of Lisa Fowler. We last saw Lisa three years ago when she and her daughter Louise fled Walford following the Christmas reveal of Sharon and Keanu’s affair.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her back for a short while as she and granddaughter Peggy cause trouble between the happy couple."



