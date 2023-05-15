EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater's SHOCK secret is revealed!

Stacey Slater is left humiliated after her secret life is discovered in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has a run in with pregnant daughter Lily Slater when Lily insists she can't go to school. Lily's been suffering at the hands of bullies and the thought of going in is making her anxious.

Knowing that Lily needs to keep her attendance up, Stacey takes her to school but promises Amy Mitchell can come round for a sleepover later.

When they arrive at school, a determined Stacey heads to the headmaster's office and insists he does something about the culture of bullying. Listening to her concerns, he invites her to attend the parents' committee that evening to talk about it.

When turns up for the meeting, Stacey is unaware that her appearance has called a stir...

Some of the pupils have found Stacey's Secret Cam page that she set up to help bring in more money, and soon the gossip is flying!

Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati find out what's going on and they feel mortified for Lily. They talk to Amy about what's happened and Amy breaks the news to the shocked schoolgirl.

Furious with her mum for giving the bullies another reason to pick on her, Lily angrily confronts her in front of the whole household.

Faced with stunned silence from her family, a devastated Stacey breaks down...

Jay Brown brings Lola Pearce Brown home. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce Brown has been in a weakened state after collapsing during her work leaving party. When her husband Jay Brown took Lola for a day out at the seaside it perked her up, although an altercation with a shopkeeper nearly left her in BIG trouble!

With Lola in hospital, her husband Jay Brown prepares to bring her home. Unable to accept that Lola hasn't got long to live, Ben Mitchell worries that she shouldn't be away from medical treatment.

When Lola returns, her family and friends gather round to support her. Seeing that Jay is struggling, Sonia Fowler gives him Reverend Mills' number, encouraging him to reach out to the Reverend for support.

Freddie is on a mission to be a winner! (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater's competitive streak is revealed as the Queen Vic prepares for a pub quiz.

Even though he recently admitted how much he struggled in school and has worries about being though of as 'stupid', he's still determined to win the quiz.

With a plan in mind, he sets about putting together a quizzing dream team from the Albert Square locals, but he knows he needs a secret weapon.

After seeking help from an unlikely source, will Freddie be on a winning streak?

Ravi Gulati can't stop thinking about the glamorous Chelsea Fox! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ravi Gulati is determined to win back lost love Chelsea Fox and sets about winning round her friends!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.