EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater's troubles take a DARK twist

Stacey Slater is pushed to the edge with her money troubles in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has been struggling for months with the cost of living and trying to bring up a family on an ever limited budget. Despite making a success of the bap van, with daughter Lily Slater pregnant, her money has been stretched to the limit.

In a bid to get some funds, Stacey got herself in trouble by turning to a loan shark. When that only added to her problems instead of solving them, as a last resort she signed up with subscription platform Secret Cam, creating saucy photos for cash.

All Stacey's efforts seem to have been in vain, when her debts catch up with her and the bailiffs come knocking to clear out the house. After finding out what's happened, Stacey's ex Martin Fowler offers his support but too proud to accept help, Stacey insists she'll sort it.

When Freddie Slater finds Stacey looking glum, he comes up with a money spinning idea for the bap van. Stacey is grateful when his plan is a big success but she knows it's still not enough.

As she's thanking Freddie, she's distracted by a message on her Secret Cam account.

Is someone making an offer she can't refuse?

Linda Carter is heartbroken to discover the ruined photograph of Mick Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter and mum Elaine Peacock are still in shock after the break in at The Vic, which left the bar trashed.

They quickly set to work getting things cleared up but Linda is upset after finding a picture of her late love Mick Carter has been completely ruined.

Ignoring Linda's anguish, Elaine sets to work charming the men of Walford with free drinks.

When Elaine finds out from Eve Unwin that Nish Panesar is a wrong 'un, she's sure that he was behind the break in at the pub.

Elaine wants revenge on the Panesars, but knowing how dangerous Nish is, Eve talks her out of it, insisting that Linda doesn't need the stress. Elaine takes Eve's words to heart and she has an honest conversation with her daughter, who admits how much she's suffered since losing Mick.

Later, Elaine makes a phone call to a mystery person, saying she hopes they'll move into the Vic.

Who is Elaine talking to?

Callum Highway tries to talk sense into Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell has caused ructions with the family after his recent behaviour, which saw Ben drunkenly picking a fight with Vinny Panesar at mum Kathy Beale's party.

His husband Callum Highway has been worried that Ben is spiralling and is desperate to get him back on track.

Confronting Ben, Callum gently encourages him to make amends for what happened and at least make things up to a dying Lola Pearce.

Ben sees the sense in Callum's advice and finding Lola, he makes a promise to be there for their daughter Lexi Pearce after Lola is gone.

Vinny Panesar has always struggled to please both his mum AND his dad. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Vinny Panesar turns to mum Suki Panesar for comfort but is torn over the conflicting expectations of his parents.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.