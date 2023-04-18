EastEnders' dying Lola visits the beach with Jay as heartbreaking final scenes are filmed

EastEnders stars Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold have been spotted filming by the seaside at Margate as their characters Jay Brown and terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown made special memories together.

Young mum Lola has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and until recently had been receiving treatment to try and prolong her life.

Since her tragic diagnosis, Lola has married the love of her life Jay, who has been taking care of her as her final moments edge closer.

But while Jay has proved to be Lola's rock, poor Lola was left stunned when her estranged mum, Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) unexpectedly showed up in Walford, before abandoning her once again.

Sadly, a recent scan revealed that the chemotherapy had stopped working and Lola was given the devastating news that she only has six months to live.

Lola received the crushing news that she has six months to live. (Image credit: BBC)

In upcoming scenes, a brave Lola is forced to face the inevitable and tells Jay that she needs to get some things in order before she loses her life to the disease.

She asks Jay if he will adopt her young daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), so she can have the peace of mind that she'll be cared for after she's gone.

But in emotional behind-the-scenes snaps which were taken today, Lola's condition has clearly deteriorated as she is pictured in a wheelchair while she and Jay have a day out at the seaside in a future episode.

In the pictures, Jay pushes his wife in the wheelchair as she wears the blanket that Lexi made her on her lap. The married couple look out into the distance by the choppy waves, reminiscing on their lives together.

In a touching moment, Jay is then seen kissing Lola on the head, before appearing to run off as Lola has a panicked expression on her face. Could something precious have been blown into the sea?

Another heartbreaking image shows a distraught Lola on her own as the sea crashes behind her.

These episodes are set to air in the coming months on EastEnders.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.