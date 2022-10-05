EastEnders confirms devastating details of Lola's brain tumour storyline

EastEnders has confirmed Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) heartbreaking storyline, which will see the young Walford resident diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The EastEnders storyline, which will start this autumn, will see Lola and her loved ones deal with her diagnosis, as well as follow Lola's experiences and those around her as she faces her new reality of being a young person living with a brain tumour.

EastEnders is working closely with leading charities Brain Tumour Research (opens in new tab) and Macmillan Cancer Support (opens in new tab) to make sure the storyline is portrayed as realistically and as sensitively as possible.

On taking on the storyline, Danielle said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this — one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heart-breaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Lola Pearce is set to rekindle her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jay Brown. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sue Castle-Smith, Head of PR and Communications for the charity Brain Tumour Research commented: "We are extremely grateful to EastEnders for helping to raise awareness of brain tumours. Sadly, Lola’s story is all too familiar to thousands of families. Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age, they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer."

Macmillan Cancer Support's Strategic Advisor for Treatment, Dany Bell, said: “Storylines like Lola’s play a crucial role in raising awareness and can genuinely save viewers’ lives, so we are really pleased to be helping EastEnders ensure a realistic experience is being portrayed on the show. The moving storyline will show how suddenly a diagnosis can impact every aspect of a person’s life and how challenging it can truly be.

"We know that what Lola and her fictional family are going through on EastEnders is a daily reality for many people around the UK right now, and Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone who needs it. Anyone watching with concerns about any potential signs or symptoms of cancer must also speak to their GP as soon as possible.”

Lola and Ben Mitchell with their daughter Lexi Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer added: “It was vital for us to work alongside Macmillan and Brain Tumour Research to take on, and accurately present, such a profound and emotional storyline for Lola, one that many viewers may relate to. Danielle [Harold] has thoughtfully relayed the realities of being diagnosed with a brain tumour with grace and understanding. We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and accurately as possible.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.