EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce shares TRAGIC news

Lola Pearce steels herself to make a confession to granddad Billy Mitchell in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce has been wracked with anxiety ever since her granddad Billy Mitchell's return to Walford. Her 'Pops' has been away for a few months in Portugal, earning some cash on a construction job.

While Billy was away, Lola found out that the prognosis for her brain tumour has taken a devastating turn. With the doctors no longer able to do anything to help her, she's been told that she only has months to live.

Billy is completely in the dark about the recent turn of events, as Lola couldn't bring herself to tell him over the phone. When he excitedly talks about a summer holiday in Portugal for the family, Lola hides her tears.

Knowing that he needs to know the truth, she breaks the bad news to him, sadly telling him she might not be around by the summer. Horrified, Billy is consumed by anger, leaving Lola feeling even more distraught.

Knowing she needs to face up to the inevitable, a brave Lola tells her husband Jay Brown that with the clock ticking, she needs to get some things in order.

She asks Jay if he will adopt her daughter Lexi Pearce, so she can have the peace of mind that she'll be cared for after she's gone.

Zack Hudson is supported by Martin Fowler after his shock announcement. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson's shock public announcement that he has HIV has left the Albert Square residents reeling. Knowing how tough it must have been for him to admit the truth, his friend Martin Fowler comforts him.

Insisting that it was the right move to have his diagnosis out in the open, Martin encourages Zack to look to his future with girlfriend Whitney Dean, but cautions him not to rush into anything.

Zack has been given food for thought about pressuring Whitney to move in together and try for another baby. He apologises to her for trying to be too pushy and promises to take things slowly from now on.

Meanwhile, teenager Nugget Gulati was left shocked by his dad Ravi Gulati's attitude to Zack's HIV and he puts Ravi well and truly in his place over his ignorant attitude.

Kim Fox wants to fix things with Howie Danes. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is devasted that her relationship with Howie Danes is on the rocks after he found out the truth about her car crash that nearly killed his son Denzel Danes.

Seeing that Kim is hurting, Denise Fox advises her sister to fight for Howie and do whatever it takes to make things up to him.

Kim launches into a heartfelt apology in a bid to win him back. But when she sees the doubt in his face she tells him that if he can't forgive her, then he needs to leave.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.