EastEnders fans spot heartbreaking clue that hints Lola's death is sooner than we thought

EastEnders fans were in tears at the symbolism of Lola Pearce-Brown's death.

EastEnders fans noticed a clue that Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) devastating death could happen sooner than we think as she married the love of her life Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) during last night's episode (Thursday, January 26).

In EastEnders last night, Jay waited at the register office for his bride Lola to arrive, unaware that she was in the hospital with Maid of Honour Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

A terminally ill Lola started to have nosebleeds and headaches, so Lola had to stop off at A&E to get her symptoms checked out.

When she eventually showed up, Jay was relieved until Lola pulled him to talk privately.

A terrified Lola broke down in tears and poured her heart out to Jay, telling him that she couldn't marry him.

A terrified Lola had second thoughts about the wedding. (Image credit: BBC)

She wept: "I want you to know what I'm signing you up for... I'm scared and I'm gonna die and I don't like it."

Jay reassured her that he still wanted to marry her, before she replied with: "Do you? Do you really? Think about the end Jay, the end of my life. It's going to be hard. It could get scary, dark, painful."

Lola wept as Jay comforted her, where she told Jay that she grew up in care and was used to being alone.

"I want to spend the rest of your life with you and no matter how much pain, how much sadness, it will be worth it, because of the joy you bring me. And I promise you that I will devote every second of my life to making sure that I'm a good stepdad to Lexi. I promise," Jay said.

The young couple decided to go through with the emotional ceremony and tied the knot with some poignant vows.

Later on, after the tear-jerking ceremony, eagle-eyed fans noticed a heartbreaking clue that hinted at Lola's tragic death.

As Jay carried Lola over the threshold, he accidentally let go of Lola's 'L' balloon and they watched it drift off into the night sky.

Lola's 'L' balloon floated away into the sky. (Image credit: BBC)

After, as a tearful Jay and Lola cuddled in bed, Lola said: "Listen, just because we're being honest, doesn't mean we have to give up hope."

"I never will," Jay responded, before looking at his 'J' balloon standing alone in the room.

Devastated fans think that the balloon scene was symbolic of Lola's impending death and were in tears at the crushing reminder...

The symbolism tonight with the balloons 💔 omg I can't take it 😢 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/xJUo5V3UQIJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Oh how symbolic was the J balloon on its own! 😢 #jola #EastEndersJanuary 26, 2023 See more

The foreshadowing!! Jay letting go of the L balloon and it going up into the sky and him looking at the J ballon at the end left on its own!🥺💔 #EastendersJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Not the L balloon going into the sky, foreshadowing 😢 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/8Bm5NFJTzOJanuary 26, 2023 See more

