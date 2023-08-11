EastEnders baby bombshell to pave the way for missing character to return?

The arrival of a new baby could see us welcome back a familiar face in EastEnders.

EastEnders couple Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) relationship has been through its fair share of obstacles since they got together earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped them from making the life-changing decision to try for a baby together.

So while they may welcome a bundle of joy into the world, could this pregnancy lead to a familiar face coming back to the Square?

Sonia and her boyfriend Reiss have discussed the possibility of having a baby through IVF over the past few days.

The conversation stemmed from Sonia thinking she could be pregnant until Reiss revealed that he was infertile and unable to have children.

After accusing the nurse of cheating on him, the couple made amends as Reiss suggested they try for a baby with IVF.

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell agreed to try and have a baby together. (Image credit: BBC)

They had a lengthy heart-to-heart and Sonia initially turned down the prospect of having another baby.

However, Sonia changed her mind and agreed to try for a baby after realising how much she loved Reiss and wanted them to be a family.

While Sonia and Reiss have babies on the brain, the nurse is already a mother to daughter Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield), who she shares with Martin Fowler (James Bye).

Sonia gave birth to Bex when she was 15 years old and reunited with her daughter five years later after Sonia put her up for adoption.

After leaving Walford with Martin and Sonia in 2007, Bex returned in 2014 and had an extremely difficult time in the run-up to her exit in 2020.

Could Bex Fowler return to the Square amid her mum's baby bombshell. (Image credit: BBC)

The troubled teen experienced bullying, teen sex, revenge porn, lost her boyfriend Shakil Kazemi to knife crime and even tried to take her own life.

After nearly losing her life in the Thames boat crash that killed Dennis Rickman Jr, Bex decided to focus on her future and left Walford to go travelling, despite Sonia's protests.

So could Sonia's potential pregnancy encourage Bex to make a long-awaited return to meet her new sibling?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.