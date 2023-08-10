EastEnders fans predict new pregnancy will bring a DEVASTATING baby betrayal

EastEnders fans believe that a pregnancy will cause heartbreak for one character.

EastEnders fans believe that a new pregnancy will cause devastation for one character after a Walford couple made a life-changing decision during last night's episode (Wednesday, August 9).

Recently, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) was stunned when she discovered that she could be pregnant with her boyfriend Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) baby.

However, the nurse was left heartbroken when Reiss made a scathing remark about never wanting children.

After Reiss discovered the pregnancy test, he accused Sonia of cheating on him as he revealed that he was infertile.

The couple got into a blazing row and as Reiss desperately tried to get back into Sonia's good books, he decided to confess to Sonia the real reason he's always said no to kids.

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler had babies on the brain. (Image credit: BBC)

He explained that he and his wife Debbie wanted to have children and started looking into other options, until she suffered a stroke. The accountant also admitted that it was easier to say he didn't like kids, rather than reveal he can't have them.

While Sonia and Reiss have been dating, Reiss' wife Debbie has been in a coma in hospital after having a stroke.

Both Reiss and Sonia have been visiting her, with Sonia even going to see her alone at Reiss' request.

After handing Sonia some leaflets about IVF, Reiss then asked her if she wanted to try and have a baby with him.

Sonia was hesitant and showed concern for how Debbie would feel about the situation, but Reiss reassured her that Debbie would want him to be happy.

Sonia agreed to try for a baby with Reiss. (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, Sonia and Reiss had a heartfelt discussion about whether their future included them having a child.

The couple had a lengthy heart-to-heart and Sonia initially turned down the prospect of having another baby.

However, Sonia changed her mind and agreed to try for a baby after realising how much she loved Reiss and wanted them to be a family.

Despite the heart-warming moment, fans believe that Sonia and Reiss' happiness will be short-lived as they predicted that Debbie will suddenly wake up from her coma and discover Reiss' baby betrayal...

also does anyone else have a feeling that sonia will get pregnant and then debbie will miraculously recover, a la soapland? #EastEndersAugust 9, 2023 See more

I think Sonia's boy friend Reese wife is suddenly going to wake up from her coma to find Sonia pregnant with his baby @bbceastendersAugust 9, 2023 See more

I just have the deepest feeling that Debbie is gonna wake up the better things get for Sonia and Reiss im waiting 🤨 #EastendersAugust 9, 2023 See more

imagine debbie wakes up and he tells her i’m trying for a baby with my gf, long day #EastEndersAugust 9, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.