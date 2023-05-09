EastEnders fans predict heartbreaking twist for Reiss as his BIG secret is exposed

EastEnders fans think that there's a heartbreaking twist in store for Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) as he revealed to his girlfriend Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) that he was already married — but viewers believe that there's a sad story about his secret wife.

Recently in EastEnders, Reiss had been taking secret phone calls with his wife Debbie, unbeknownst to his new lover Sonia. However, Reiss' sneaking around was rumbled by Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) who overheard Reiss on the phone to a mystery woman called Debbie outside the Vic.

During last night's episode (Monday, May 8), as the celebrations were in full swing for the King's Coronation, Reiss' antics were weighing heavily on Rocky's mind and he was desperate to tell Sonia about what he had discovered. But he decided not to so that it wouldn't ruin Sonia's birthday.

Instead, Rocky confronted him in private and a furious Reiss demanded that he "keep his sticky beak out."

But it wasn't long before Sonia interrupted the heated conversation and Reiss was forced to confess everything.

A furious Sonia Fowler left Reiss high and dry in the middle of the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia begged him to tell her what was going on, reassuring him that she wouldn't be angry with whatever it was.

"I'm married. And she's very special. She's a wonderful woman. And her name is Debbie," he admitted.

Soon enough, Sonia's comforting words were thrown out of the window — along with Reiss' belongings — as she kicked him out of her house in front of the whole Square!

The crowd watched on as Reiss begged Sonia to let him explain, but the fuming nurse screamed at him: "You horrible, lying, cheating two-faced liar!" before slamming the door in his face.

Although it's a devastating blow to Sonia, EastEnders fans have rumbled an upsetting twist for Reiss as they believe that his wife Debbie is ill or in a care home...

Reiss has told Sonia he’s married.. I think there’s more to his wife than he’s said. I think she might be poorly and he’s trying to move on with Sonia. Similar to Jane when she met Ian. #EastEndersMay 8, 2023 See more

So Reiss clearly has a wife who is seriously ill and either bed ridden or in a care home or has dementia or similar. Oldest storyline in the book! #EastEndersMay 8, 2023 See more

I reckon reiss’s wife is in a care home or something #eastendersMay 8, 2023 See more

Reiss wife is in a hospice or something? #eastendersMay 8, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.