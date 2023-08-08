EastEnders fans demand character is AXED just months after arrival

EastEnders fans have had enough and want this character axed from their screens.

EastEnders fans want Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) to be axed from the soap just months after his arrival.

Reiss was introduced as Dot Cotton's (June Brown) great nephew in December last year, but it seems fans are already fed up of seeing the accountant around the Square after he accused his girlfriend Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) of cheating on him.

Recently, Sonia was stunned when she discovered that she could be pregnant after her period was late.

Sonia confided in Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) about the issue, who encouraged her to tell Reiss that he could be a father.

However, the nurse was left heartbroken when a tipsy Reiss made a scathing remark about never wanting children during their romantic lunch and backtracked on telling him.

Reis Colwell was convinced that Sonia Fowler was cheating on him. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Reiss accidentally knocked over Sonia's bag and discovered the pregnancy test.

During last night's episode (Monday, August 7), Sonia had no idea why Reiss was being off with her as she was oblivious to the fact that he found a pregnancy test and now thinks she cheated on him.

Meanwhile, a suspicious Reiss jumped to conclusions when he spotted Sonia hugging Zack Hudson (James Farrar) across the Square as she comforted him due to it being Peach's due date.

Still hurt by Reiss's comments about not wanting to be a dad, Sonia was worried she could already be pregnant.

Back at Number 25, Whitney supported Sonia as she went to take a pregnancy test, but was horrified when she caught Reiss red-handed trying to hack into Sonia's phone.

Sonia and Reiss had an explosive showdown. (Image credit: BBC)

The couple got into a blazing row as Reiss confessed that he was infertile and demanded to know who the father was.

Sonia broke the news that she wasn't pregnant, before storming out of the house as a guilt-ridden Reiss tried to make amends with her.

Later on, as Reiss cooked her a meal to apologise for his behaviour, tensions soon came to a head as Sonia realised that Reiss did want kids, but just not with her.

Fans are now demanding that Reiss is axed from the soap after his behaviour towards Sonia...

They need to axe Reiss #EastEndersAugust 7, 2023 See more

However, on the downside I really do wish @bbceastenders would axe Reiss and Ben. Both are such insufferable characters and I’d take great delight at either of them being the Christmas Day body. Sonia deserves waaaaaayy better that Reiss! #EastendersAugust 7, 2023 See more

How long do I have to watch Reiss on my screen #EastEndersAugust 7, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.