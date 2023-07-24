EastEnders spoilers: Is Sonia Fowler PREGNANT?

Sonia Fowler confides in Whitney Dean about her worry she could be pregnant.

Sonia Fowler is stunned when she realises she may be having a baby in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sonia Fowler has recently been feeling happy and settled with boyfriend Reiss Colwell.

The pair had a bumpy start to their relationship, however, after Sonia found out Reiss was secretly married!

He finally confessed that his wife Debbie was in a coma in a care home after suffering a stroke some years before.

Now it seems the apple cart is well and truly about to be upset when Sonia realises her period is later and she confides in Whitney Dean, worrying she might be pregnant!

Although she had daughter Bex Fowler in 2000 when she was just 15-years-old after falling pregnant to schoolfriend Martin Fowler, Sonia doesn't have any other children.

When Reiss arranges a romantic lunch, Sonia is touched. As the drinks flow, however, a tipsy Reiss reveals he's got no interest in ever having children and Sonia is hurt by his scathing words.

Is Sonia about to tell Reiss that he might be a father?

Bobby Beale opens up to Anna Knight about his dark past. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale steels himself to make a huge confession to Anna Knight...

He's been sweet on her ever since she arrived in Albert Square, even though she only sees him as a friend.

He explains to Anna that he was sent to prison after Bobby accidentally killed his older sister Lucy Beale when he was just a kid and he's nervous about her reaction.

Bobby is taken aback when Anna reveals that she already knows!

The friendly barmaid has a very kind and understanding nature and he hopes that she won't judge him for what happened in his past.

Can they still be mates?

Ben Mitchell has been hiding his bulimia from husband Callum Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell feels uncomfortable when husband Callum Highway and best friend Jay Brown joke about his loss of appetite after he avoids eating food in front of them.

He's found it a struggle since Jay and daughter Lexi Pearce moved in following the death of Lexi's mum Lola Pearce Brown.

Unknown to any of his friends and family, Ben has been dealing with bulimia ever since he was raped by The Albert's former bar manager Lewis Butler.

So far, he's managed to disguise his binge and purge sessions but he's worried it's only a matter of time before someone works out what's going on.

Lexi's step great grandmother Honey Mitchell has had her own battle with an eating disorder. She fell prey to bulimia when she was a teenager and it reared it's head again three years ago after a nasty break up from dentist Alan Bateman.

Picking up on Ben's discomfort around food, Honey starts to get suspicious.

Will she ask him what's going on?

Anna Knight has fallen out with Gina Knight over their mum Rose Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Anna Knight promises to call a halt to looking for mum Rose Knight if her sister Gina Knight promises to stop taking drugs.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.