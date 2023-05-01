EastEnders spoilers: Sonia Fowler is DEVASTATED by Reiss Colwell's lies!

Sonia Fowler has NO idea that a bombshell is waiting for her on her birthday!

Sonia Fowler is left stunned when she finds out the truth about Reiss Colwell in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sonia Fowler wakes up on the morning of her birthday and is excited to find some special treats waiting for her. Boyfriend Reiss Colwell has been going above and beyond to make her feel special and she is thrilled.

With her birthday on the same day as the coronation, Reiss was originally planning a celebratory bash for the new king and not his beloved! But once he realised his mistake, he soon made things up to her.

There's only one thing missing from Sonia's birthday celebrations... And that's Reiss! He appears to have gone missing. When Rocky Cotton finds out that Reiss is nowhere to be found, he's left concerned.

Not only is Reiss involved in the big coronation performance, Rocky was also left suspicious after overhearing Reiss make a mysterious phone call. Has Rocky discovered that Reiss has a secret wife?

Rocky shares his concerns with fiancee Kathy Beale, but she advises him not to stir the pot with Sonia and let her enjoy her birthday.

Reiss Colwell is confronted over his lies by Rocky Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

As time ticks by and the performance draws ever closer, a twitchy Rocky considers telling Sonia he suspects Reiss is up to no good. Fortunately for Reiss, he arrives just in time and interrupts Rocky before he can say anything.

Later, Rocky corners Reiss and insists he tell him what's been going on. Although Reiss tries to dodge Rocky's questions, it seems the cat is well and truly out of the bag when Sonia walks in on them!

It took a long time for Sonia to get over Rocky's lies when he first came to the Square after he pretended to be her father, so another betrayal could break her...

The game is up for Reiss and he admits the truth, prompting a horrified Sonia to insist she wants him out of her life for good!

Karen Taylor begs Suki Panesar to drop her vendetta against her son. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor has been juggling her feelings over her son Keanu Taylor's return to the Square. She's been left a bag of nerves as at first, Phil Mitchell was out to get Keanu and then he got caught up again with older woman Sharon Watts.

After making it quite clear she disapproves of Keanu's relationship with Sharon, despite the fact they have baby together, she's been hoping they will split up.

But instead she finds out the shock news that Keanu and Sharon are planning to get married!

With news of the engagement out, Keanu wants to celebrate but he worries Karen when he says the Vic is out as a venue, as he's worried of winding up new enemy Nish Panesar.

Not wanting to go through more stress of Keanu being under threat, Karen drops buy the Minute Mart to talk to Nish's wife Suki Panesar.

She begs Suki as one mother to another to get her husband to drop his vendetta against Keanu.

Will Suki agree?

Kim Fox and Felix Baker's alter ego Tara Misu put on a special performance! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Alfie Moon and Linda Carter host a coronation knees up at the Vic for the Walford locals. The highlight is a special performance by Kim Fox and Felix Baker as Tara Misu, as they belt out a tune by 60's songstress Dusty Springfield!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.