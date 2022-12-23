EastEnders fans stunned by MASSIVE Keanu and Phil bombshell

EastEnders viewers were astonished at a huge plot twist during last night's episode (Thursday, December 22) as the truth behind Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) unexpected return was finally revealed.

Keanu made his explosive comeback to EastEnders this month after leaving the Square in 2020 when Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) plotted to have Keanu killed due to his deceit in the Mitchell family.

And now, it seemed Keanu was back for revenge as he had been secretly meeting up with DCI Keeble to give her information about Phil.

During the episode, things plunged into chaos when Keanu and Phil came face-to-face at the Vic. The pair had a punch up and Keanu was dragged out of the confrontation by his mum, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

However, as the episode came to an end, a huge bombshell was dropped when Keanu and Phil met up at The Arches.

Phil and Keanu have been in cahoots the whole time. (Image credit: BBC)

In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that Keanu and Phil were secretly working together to take down Keeble together, despite their rocky past and their earlier showdown had all been an act.

"Cutting my lip weren't supposed to be part of the plan though, was it?" Phil questioned Keanu.

"Got to make it look convincing, ain't we?" Keanu replied.

The former enemies then discussed their plan for Keeble, saying that Keeble had no idea what was coming her way.

"She thinks the sharks are circling. What she don't know is, they ain't circling for me," Phil said.

Fans loved the unexpected twist and took to Twitter to express their surprise...

Omg, talk about plot twist!! Phil & Keanu are working together to take down Keeble!! #EastEndersDecember 22, 2022 See more

OMG Phil and Keanu are working together 👀 I did not see that coming #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/XLh3atoaBiDecember 22, 2022 See more

phil and keanu working together is something i never thought i’d see #EastEndersDecember 22, 2022 See more

SCREAMING AT PHIL AND KEANU WORKING TOGETHER. THIS IS THE CONTENT I LOVE TO SEE #EastEndersDecember 22, 2022 See more

However, some viewers may not be surprised by the double bluff as some predicted the twist before it happened on-screen.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

If you're wanting to know when EastEnders airs over the festive period you can find out here: When is EastEnders on over Christmas and New Year?