When is EastEnders on over Christmas and New Year?

Christmas will be far from merry and bright for the Walford residents as EastEnders prepares to ramp up their explosive Yuletide action and say goodbye to the much-loved Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) after nearly a decade.

As the festivities get underway, there are those who are fighting to reunite with lost soul mates, building happy futures with new loves and going to desperate lengths to protect their families.

For others, the Christmas spirit soon turns cold turkey as secrets, lies and deceit are finally exposed — forcing Mick to come face-to-face with the cruel reality of his life as his world comes crashing down around him.

It's Mick's last Christmas on the Square, so if you want to know when you can watch all of the Albert Square drama unfold here is our guide to when EastEnders is on over Christmas and New Year...

Mick Carter is set for an explosive Christmas exit. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders has confirmed their full festive schedule, with their Christmas Day episode set to broadcast at a later time than usual, so keep an eye out for schedule changes if you want to catch all of the drama.

You can read the full schedule below:

On Wednesday, December 21, EastEnders will not air.

On Thursday, December 22, EastEnders will air at 7:30pm on BBC One.

On Friday, December 23, EastEnders will air at 7:30pm on BBC One.

On Saturday, December 24, EastEnders will not air.

On Sunday, December 25, EastEnders will air an hour-long episode at 9:25pm on BBC One.

On Monday, December 26, EastEnders will air at 7:30pm on BBC One.

On Tuesday, December 27, EastEnders will air at 7:30pm on BBC One.

On Wednesday, December 28, EastEnders will air 7:30pm on BBC One.

On Thursday, December 29, EastEnders will air 7:30pm on BBC One.

On Friday, December 30, EastEnders will not air.

On Saturday, December 31, EastEnders will not air.

On Sunday, January 1, EastEnders will air at 6:30pm on BBC One.

From January 2, 2023 EastEnders will resume its normal schedule with episodes airing at 7:30pm on BBC One on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the upcoming days, you can also look at our UK TV Guide which will include the latest information on where and when you can watch the BBC soap. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

Find out more about what is on TV this festive season with our jam-packed Christmas TV guide.