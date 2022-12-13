Where has Keanu Taylor been in EastEnders? Everything you need to know following his epic return

Where has Keanu Taylor been in EastEnders?

EastEnders mechanic Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) has finally made his highly-anticipated return two years since leaving the Square.

His time in Walford was nothing short of eventful when he got involved with the Mitchells business — both professionally and personally.

Things plunged into chaos when he had a steamy affair with Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) all while he was dating Phil's daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), getting both of them pregnant in the process.

His arrival will surely rile things up for the Walford residents, especially for hardman Phil, who even organised to have Keanu killed due to his destruction.

Following his explosive comeback, you may be wondering where has Keanu Taylor been in EastEnders. Here is everything you need to know...

Who is Keanu Taylor?

Keanu is the son of Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and is the father of Louise's daughter Peggy and Sharon's son Albie Watts.

Keanu became the man of the house for the Taylor brood due to him being the oldest of her six children and the fact that his father was in prison.

He was fiercely protective over his large family and would often support them throughout their troubles and financial hardships, with them being accustomed to having money struggles and having their electricity cut off.

To help support his family, he managed to land a job as a mechanic at The Arches thanks to Phil Mitchell.

This later led to a famous affair between him and Sharon (often referred to as 'Sheanu') behind Phil and Louise's backs and resulted in the birth of his two children with the Mitchell women.

Where has Keanu Taylor been?

After Louise discovered that Keanu was the father of Sharon's baby, she became hellbent on revenge and joined forces with Phil and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) to punish Keanu.

Martin Fowler (James Bye) was instructed to kidnap and kill Keanu on Ben's orders, but the plan went awry when Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who was battling alcohol addiction at the time, fell asleep in Martin's van and discovered the evil scheme.

She talked Martin out of the plan and the pair decided to help Keanu fake his death. A guilt-ridden Martin then told Karen that her son was alive and took her to the airport to bid an emotional farewell to him before he fled the country.

Keanu later returned to Walford in 2020 after finding out that Phil had left the Square and it was no longer a dangerous place for him.

He revealed that he had come back for his former lover Sharon and wanted them to leave Walford together and be a family.

However, Sharon was distraught over the death of her son, Dennis Rickman Jr. (Bleu Landau) who tragically died in the Thames boat crash and blamed Keanu for his death.

She told Keanu to leave and he left to start a new life in Spain, where he has been ever since.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One