EastEnders fans have SHOCK theory that Keanu and Phil join forces to DESTROY Keeble

EastEnders viewers have a shocking theory that enemies Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) are secretly working together to take down DCI Keeble (Alison Newman).

Since making his explosive comeback to the Square, Keanu has been eager to see his and Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) son Albie — but the other reasons behind his return have been shrouded in mystery, sparking concern from his mum, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) due to his dodgy past with the Mitchells.

Keanu has already caused a stir for the Walford residents in last night's EastEnders episode (Thursday, December 15), with a furious Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) warning him that his dad would kill him if he were to find out that he's back in Walford.

However, Keanu didn't seem phased by his words, telling him that he knows he's not around.

Keeble is hellbent on getting revenge on the Mitchells and their wrongdoings. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, he unknowingly bumped into his son Albie while Zack Hudson (James Farrar) was looking after him.

But once Sharon caught sight of Keanu from across the Square, she rushed over and pulled Albie away, telling him to stay away from her son.

Back at the Taylor household, a worried Karen was desperate to know how Keanu knew all about Phil being away from Walford and getting sent to prison — believing that there was an ulterior motive to his unexpected arrival.

Concerned that he was involved with dodgy people again, she asked him who was keeping him informed on Phil's situation.

"You didn't just come here to see us, did you? No, I ain't that stupid. You're down in Cornwall, you find out that Phil's in prison and then you happen to find out that he ain't around anymore. Someone's keeping you up to speed. What are you up to?" she questioned.

Keanu was in cahoots with DCI Keeble. (Image credit: BBC)

A shifty Keanu reassured her that he knew what he was doing and told her not to worry, revealing that he wanted to stay in Walford for good and was sick of running.

However, the ultimate bombshell was revealed when Keanu was later seen standing in an alleyway waiting for someone.

In a huge plot twist, it was none other than Keeble who walked around the corner.

"So...you have my attention," she said.

"I hear you're looking to destroy Phil Mitchell. I want in," he replied.

However, fans were quick to point out that Keanu wouldn't have known about Keeble's plan to destroy Phil unless someone had told him — Phil, himself.

Now, viewers reckon that Keanu is actually working with Phil to destroy Keeble so that Phil will let him have a relationship with his children and allow him stay in the Square, putting their dark history behind them...

Am I the only person who thinks Keanu is working with Phil, if ya think Phil wants freedom for him and billy and keanu wants to see baby Peggy, so could be a deal of if keanu helps Phil he lets him live and allows him to see his daughter #EastendersDecember 15, 2022 See more

Wait so how exactly did Keanu supposedly even hear about Keeble's plan to take down Phil given only him & Kat actually now the truth. What if it's actually a double cross? Keanu working with Phil so Phil will put in a good word with Louise so he can see Peggy too? #Eastenders 🤔December 15, 2022 See more

My theory: Keanu is working for Phil to take down Keeble - how else would he know who she was? And she wouldn't know who Keanu was or his connection to Phil #EastEndersDecember 15, 2022 See more

Keanu is working for Phil. That’s my theory. #EastEndersDecember 15, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.