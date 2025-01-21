EastEnders spoilers: What are Denise and Ravi plotting?
Airs Wednesday 29 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) is heartbroken to hear that his ex-wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is dating someone else on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
If only Jack knew that Denise has reignited her lusty affair with lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), the man who wrecked their marriage in the first place!
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Ravi flirts with Denise at the Cafe.
Denise is still not ready to go public with the news their relationship is back ON.
She's afraid of a massive fallout with both Jack and her daughter, Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).
So she challenges loverboy Ravi to find them somewhere decent to spend time together.
Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is on a mission to undo the damage done by Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
She wants to help her ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), save the Fowler family's Fruit & Veg market stall from being shutdown by vengeful Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher).
Stacey's plan brings her and Martin closer together again.
During an emotionally charged moment, the ex-couple almost kiss!
They pull away before things go any further.
But Stacey and Martin are unaware that his other ex-wife, Ruby, has seen everything...
Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) wonders when Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is going to tell friend, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), about his dementia diagnosis.
But Nigel is still not ready to reveal the truth about his devastating health news.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
