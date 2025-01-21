EastEnders spoilers: What are Denise and Ravi plotting?

By
published

Airs Wednesday 29 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

Denise plots to spend some more sexy time with secret lover Ravi on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) is heartbroken to hear that his ex-wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is dating someone else on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

If only Jack knew that Denise has reignited her lusty affair with lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), the man who wrecked their marriage in the first place!

On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Ravi flirts with Denise at the Cafe.

Denise is still not ready to go public with the news their relationship is back ON.

She's afraid of a massive fallout with both Jack and her daughter, Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

So she challenges loverboy Ravi to find them somewhere decent to spend time together.

EastEnders spoilers, Jack Branning, Denise Fox, Ravi Gulati

The love triangle between Jack, Denise and Ravi continues on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)
Ravi & Denise Reignite Their Passion! 🔥 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Ravi & Denise Reignite Their Passion! 🔥 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube
Watch On

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is on a mission to undo the damage done by Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

She wants to help her ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), save the Fowler family's Fruit & Veg market stall from being shutdown by vengeful Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher).

Stacey's plan brings her and Martin closer together again.

During an emotionally charged moment, the ex-couple almost kiss!

They pull away before things go any further.

But Stacey and Martin are unaware that his other ex-wife, Ruby, has seen everything...

EastEnders spoilers, Martin Fowler, Stacey Slater

Will Martin and ex-wife Stacey get a bit too close for comfort on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) wonders when Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is going to tell friend, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), about his dementia diagnosis.

But Nigel is still not ready to reveal the truth about his devastating health news.

EastEnders spoilers, Nigel Bates, Yolande Trueman

Will Yolande convince Nigel to tell friend Phil about his dementia diagnosis on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!

Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

