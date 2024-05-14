Emmerdale spoilers: Abusive husband Tom tells a SICKENING lie

Emmerdale's Tom King twists the truth to GP Liam in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With their marriage secretly in crisis since their awful dinner party, Belle can't take anymore and wants her husband to seek help for his anger problems.

Feeling relieved to have finally addressed the issue of Tom's awful mood swings, anger and violence, Belle's encouraged when he makes an appointment with GP Liam.

But Tom's session with the doc is anything but truthful or healing as he twists the truth, making out Belle has a terrible temper and is exhibiting signs of coercive control.

Meanwhile, unaware of what Belle is going through at home, Lydia and Mandy are starting to worry about her as she doesn't seem herself.

Later, Belle's feeling on edge as the family gathers for dinner, worried about what mood her husband will be in. But Tom plays nice around the table and later tells his wife that his counselling went well.

Tom is abusing his wife Belle (Image credit: ITV)

Life is tough for Dawn and Billy too who are in living hell since their tiny son Evan was diagnosed with leukaemia.

With Dawn permanently stationed in hospital with the baby, dad-of-three Billy is ferrying to and fro from home to the ward.

As Dawn breaks down on her husband, confessing that she feels Evan's illness is her fault, overwhelmed Billy fears he's not doing enough to support his wife.

Billy breaks down in the hospital corridor, overwhelmed by the situation he and Dawn have found themselves in since Evan was diagnosed with leukaemia (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn is blaming herself for Evan's illness (Image credit: ITV)

Ella panics when her doctor boyfriend suggests he stays over at her place. The receptionist deflects and we soon see why. Ella's living in her car.

Ella bolts when Liam suggests he stays over at her place… (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV