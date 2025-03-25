Emmerdale spoilers: Attack! Ella kills Liam and then turns on Mandy?

Liam hits his head on a rock when Ella shoves him… Has she killed him?

Emmerdale's child killer Ella Forster lashes out at Liam in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Tenants Cottage, Mandy is horrified when Ella arrives demanding to speak to Liam.

When Mandy refuses to call him over, Ella turns on her friend, bringing a knife into the equation.

With that, terrified Mandy does her former friend's bidding.

Liam's utterly thrown when he walks into his home to find Mandy's there with Ella who's got a knife…

As Ella insists she's being framed for spiking Chas, Mandy slips out while Liam tries another tactic, pretending that he's into the idea of reuniting with his unhinged ex.

It's a ruse of course, which infuriates Ella who sees through it.

When Mandy then returns to Tenant's, with Chas, Ella flees and Liam follows.

In the woods, there's an ugly confrontation as Ella lashes out at Liam who's seriously concerned for her mental health.

But when angry Ella shoves the doc, he falls to the ground hitting his head on a rock rendering him lifeless…

Has she killed Liam?

Elsewhere, hopeful Pollard shoots his shot with Brenda but has he got it all wrong?

