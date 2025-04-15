Hollyoaks spoilers: Twisted Tommy Odenkirk gives Joel a chilling threat!

Twisted ‘therapist’ Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) is livid when he’s let down by Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Joel had previously promised Tommy that he would attend a games convention with him. However Joel has got far more important things on his mind.

With his marriage to Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) in serious trouble he decides he needs to make much more of an effort to get things back on track.

He and Leela put all their energy into rekindling their relationship and the games convention completely slips Joel’s mind.

Leela and Ste are disturbed when they see Tommy dressed as a wizard staring up at their flat! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But later, Leela and her brother Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are shocked when they see a stern-faced Tommy, dressed as a wizard staring up at their flat.

When Leela tells Joel what she witnessed her hubby realises he needs to step in.

However Tommy is seething to be pushed into second place and when confronted, he leaves Joel with a CHILLING threat!

Tommy is loitering outside Joel and Leela's home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is in for a HUGE SHOCK when there is an update on her nemesis, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Grace heads off to the police station to see her partner-in-crime, DI Banks (Drew Cain).

However, the corrupt cop urges her to focus on the teenagers they are grooming, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), rather than her ongoing feud with Mercy.

There is a big update regarding Mercedes McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Frankie and Dillon who are now both hooked on drugs, are struggling with their addictions and the fact they have no money.

Frankie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) reaches out to fellow parents Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) and Dillon’s aunty Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

However, he is shocked to learn they both knew about Dillon’s previous trouble with Spice vapes.

Donny and Darren both start blaming each other and as the arguing escalates Misbah has to step in to try and keep the peace.

Frankie (above) and Dillon have become hooked on drugs. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, at Casa McQueen, Misbah tries talking to Dillon, but can she get through to him and find out what’s really going on?

Meanwhile, with Dillon’s bank card now being declined, his ex boyfriend, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) steps in and pays and also offers to cook him a meal.

However, Lucas is left upset by Dillon’s response.

Dillon and Frankie have been groomed by Grace Black and her brother, Rex Gallagher. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Frankie has a frank conversation with her dad, Darren about the drugs.

Darren opens up about his late friend, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) addiction and it hits a nerve with Frankie who admits she is still haunted by memories of her twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) who abused her.

There looks like there could be a breakthrough on the horizon as Frankie seems to want to move back home to be with her family.

However, manipulative Grace is watching on and decides she needs to take urgent action to keep Frankie exactly where she wants her.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.