Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk is terrified for Marlon

Stepmum Rhona Goskirk tries to comfort April in the wake of Marlon's stroke.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk is trying to keep it together in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rhona Goskirk hasn't left the hospital since her fiance Marlon Dingle was raced in for emergency surgery.

The vet is still in the fancy dress outfit she wore at Marlon's surprise birthday party which came to a terrifying end when went home to get Rhona's engagement ring and had a stroke.

Life as the blended family knew it has changed forever.

April, Marlon's daughter, is really scared.

With her mum long dead and her dad now incapacitated, April is worried about the future and where she fits into it all.

Can Rhona, and her mum Mary, reassure the teen that they're a family no matter what?

April listens as Rhona (right) and Mary reassure her that they're a family no matter what. (Image credit: ITV)

Back in the village, the concerned Dingles band together, trying to think how best to support Marlon and Rhona, certain members of the family are struggling more than others.

Missing her right-hand man, Marlon, Charity visits Sam and Lydia hoping for some wise words. Will she take their advice and make amends with Chas?

At Mulberry, Jai is grateful to have been given a chance to help Laurel.

Back among the bosom of his former family, as he minds the kids while Laurel is out, Jai's reminded of how good it is to be there and is left missing his old life all more than ever.

Is there hope for the split-up pair?

Jai's happy to be back at Mulberry spending time with Arthur while Laurel's out. (Image credit: ITV)

Jai Sharma tells his ex, Laurel, he'll do whatever he can to help her. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, as serial killer Meena Jutla's trial looms, Liam is counting down the days till the nurse who murdered his daughter is sentenced to life behind bars.

But lawyer Ethan's got bad news for the doc. Stressed-out Manpreet has decided she can't testify.

Ethan delivers bad news about Meena's trial to Liam who fears he'll never get justice for his murdered daughter Leanna. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a huge blow for Liam who concludes that without Meena's testimony the case against Meena will collapse meaning he'll never get justice for Leanna.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.