Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk's trial descends in CHAOS!
Airs Thursday 11th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk fears she could be sent to prison when her trial descends in total chaos in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's the day Rhona's been dreading for weeks as she arrives at court to face charges over kidnapping baby Ivy Malcolms.
Rhona snatched the tot - who's biologically hers - after she discovered her ex-husband Gus was intending to take Ivy to live hundreds of miles away in France.
Proceedings commence and Gus is up to his usual tricks when he begins to twist the narrative over what really happened, while his former wife looks on totally horrified by his actions.
The defence team fight back by bringing Gus's good character into doubt, and Rhona dares hope the tide is turning when best friend Vanessa Woodfield prepares to take the stand and give her side of the story.
But will Vanessa be tripped up by the prosecution's cunning questions?
In the Woolpack, Paddy Kirk is trying to his best to distract April Windsor as the teen frets over what might be happening to her step mum.
Unfortunately he falls at the first hurdle when a number of the locals start a public debate over Rhona's case, which does nothing for April's stress levels.
Back in the court room, it's Rhona's turn to take to the stand. But as the prosecution begin tearing her apart, the distressed mum loses her composure and verbally lashes out at Gus.
Having heard enough, the judge adjourns for the day. Rhona's consumed with regret over her public outburst and Gus can't contain his smugness at her distress.
Meanwhile, the debate in the Woolie is raging on.
But the locals are put in their place when April points out if even Rhona's friends can't agree whether she's innocent of guilty, then the jury have no hope.
Elsewhere, Kerry Wyatt is in over her head.
Having vowed to foot the bill for daughter Amy's impending wedding to Matty Barton, Kez is struggling to find the money - despite having a secret stash of cash and jewels she stole from her stint on the cruise ship.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Kerry knows there's only one thing for it - she's going to have to part ways with her beloved diamond necklace.
Can she find a buyer in time?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.