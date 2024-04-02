Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk's trial descends in CHAOS!

Rhona Goskirk fears she's headed for prison after losing her cool in the courtroom.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk fears she could be sent to prison when her trial descends in total chaos in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's the day Rhona's been dreading for weeks as she arrives at court to face charges over kidnapping baby Ivy Malcolms.

Rhona snatched the tot - who's biologically hers - after she discovered her ex-husband Gus was intending to take Ivy to live hundreds of miles away in France.

Proceedings commence and Gus is up to his usual tricks when he begins to twist the narrative over what really happened, while his former wife looks on totally horrified by his actions.

The defence team fight back by bringing Gus's good character into doubt, and Rhona dares hope the tide is turning when best friend Vanessa Woodfield prepares to take the stand and give her side of the story.

But will Vanessa be tripped up by the prosecution's cunning questions?

Vengeful Gus Malcolms twists the knife on Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolpack, Paddy Kirk is trying to his best to distract April Windsor as the teen frets over what might be happening to her step mum.

Unfortunately he falls at the first hurdle when a number of the locals start a public debate over Rhona's case, which does nothing for April's stress levels.

Back in the court room, it's Rhona's turn to take to the stand. But as the prosecution begin tearing her apart, the distressed mum loses her composure and verbally lashes out at Gus.

Having heard enough, the judge adjourns for the day. Rhona's consumed with regret over her public outburst and Gus can't contain his smugness at her distress.

Meanwhile, the debate in the Woolie is raging on.

But the locals are put in their place when April points out if even Rhona's friends can't agree whether she's innocent of guilty, then the jury have no hope.



A nervous Vanessa Woodfield takes the stand in Rhona's trial. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Kerry Wyatt is in over her head.

Having vowed to foot the bill for daughter Amy's impending wedding to Matty Barton, Kez is struggling to find the money - despite having a secret stash of cash and jewels she stole from her stint on the cruise ship.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Kerry knows there's only one thing for it - she's going to have to part ways with her beloved diamond necklace.

Can she find a buyer in time?

Kerry Wyatt is forced to part with her expensive diamond necklace. (Image credit: ITV)

